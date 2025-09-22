Animals funny horses

Steve the lazy horse will forever be an internet legend, and we don’t want to hear from the neigh-sayers

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2025

Scottish TikToker @glittergreigy shared a short clip back in 2022, which went wildly viral, and deservedly so.

This was the description –

‘He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it.’

He definitely thought about it – ‘he’ being Steve, the very lazy horse.

@glittergreigy He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it 💀 #fyp #foryou #scottish #stevethehorse #stevethescottishhorse #viral ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy

“Steven, I thought you were dead!”

She describes Steve as ‘our garden dweller, not our pet’, but he looks like very much his own horse to us anyway. And he’s perfecly healthy – he just likes lying down.

It picked up more than 16 million views and three million likes, in a couple of days, attracting a lot of comments like these favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

It was far too good to be contained by TikTok, so it found its way to Twitter, where it got even more love.

7.

8.

9.

10.

We can’t understand how it didn’t become a massive trending TikTok sound.

Here’s Steve in a much earlier video, forgetting he’s Scottish.

@glittergreigy This horse forgets he’s Scottish, and we tan under the moon ..🧴😂 #fyp #foryou #horse #horsetok #stevethescottishhorse #stevethehorse #scottish #scottishtiktok #comedy #HowDoYouMist ♬ original sound – Glittergreigy

READ MORE

People love this horse that plays dead whenever anyone tries to ride it

Source @glittergreigy Image Screengrab