Steve the lazy horse will forever be an internet legend, and we don’t want to hear from the neigh-sayers

Animals funny horses

Scottish TikToker @glittergreigy shared a short clip back in 2022, which went wildly viral, and deservedly so.

This was the description –

‘He thought about it for a second .. he really thought about it.’

He definitely thought about it – ‘he’ being Steve, the very lazy horse.

“Steven, I thought you were dead!”

She describes Steve as ‘our garden dweller, not our pet’, but he looks like very much his own horse to us anyway. And he’s perfecly healthy – he just likes lying down.

It picked up more than 16 million views and three million likes, in a couple of days, attracting a lot of comments like these favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

It was far too good to be contained by TikTok, so it found its way to Twitter, where it got even more love.

7.

steven i thought you were dead pic.twitter.com/IKpXGIzTyo — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) September 24, 2022

8.

This is my new text alert noise.

Why not send me a message to see if I’m standing near anyone called Stephen?#AlsoWorksForStevens https://t.co/a72kgngRmh — See Silky Run (@paulsilkywhite) September 25, 2022

9.

From now on, my favorite name for a horse it’s going to be Steven. And I’m going to pronounce just as in here: https://t.co/Ux1KeeEOcE — LizdelaGarzaG (@lizdelagarzag) September 25, 2022

10.

Jesus summoning Lazarus from the tomb.pic.twitter.com/tYYTAc3NBS — The Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) September 25, 2022

We can’t understand how it didn’t become a massive trending TikTok sound.

Here’s Steve in a much earlier video, forgetting he’s Scottish.

READ MORE

People love this horse that plays dead whenever anyone tries to ride it

Source @glittergreigy Image Screengrab