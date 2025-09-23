Pics funny nsfw

The hidden messages on these 23 number plates might raise a few eyebrows in a traffic jam (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated September 23rd, 2025

We’ve all played that stock game of trying to make words or phrases from car registration plates – usually on a long journey when we’ve exhausted all other means of staving off the boredom, like listening to a succession of terrible local radio stations or swearing at Audi drivers.

Most of these 23 examples are definitely not suitable for pointing out to the kids.

1. Pretty unfortunate unless you’re advertising a porn channel

2. Better to have it written on your ambulance than on your medical notes

3. Spotted in Belfast

4. Saves making hand gestures

5. After a vindaloo

6. No sex please, we …

7. When a funny joke about the Spanish slang for fart just doesn’t translate well

8. For all the anagram fans out there

9. A Mercedes with an identity crisis

10. German number plates hedging their bets

11. Wash your car

12. Do what to your what?

