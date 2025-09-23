The hidden messages on these 23 number plates might raise a few eyebrows in a traffic jam (NSFW)
We’ve all played that stock game of trying to make words or phrases from car registration plates – usually on a long journey when we’ve exhausted all other means of staving off the boredom, like listening to a succession of terrible local radio stations or swearing at Audi drivers.
Most of these 23 examples are definitely not suitable for pointing out to the kids.
1. Pretty unfortunate unless you’re advertising a porn channel
via
2. Better to have it written on your ambulance than on your medical notes
via
3. Spotted in Belfast
via
4. Saves making hand gestures
via
5. After a vindaloo
via
6. No sex please, we …
via
7. When a funny joke about the Spanish slang for fart just doesn’t translate well
via
8. For all the anagram fans out there
via
9. A Mercedes with an identity crisis
via
10. German number plates hedging their bets
via
11. Wash your car
via
12. Do what to your what?
via