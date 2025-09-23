A potty-mouthed mega Maga said she couldn’t find Palestine on a map and this A++ comeback knocked the rest out the park

Pics magas

Like us you presumably won’t have come across Sarah For Trump – or @SarahAllisonFl on Twitter – who, as the name suggests, is pro-Trump, anti-woke and a proud and patriotic Christian.

We mention her because she was triggered enough by this picture – prompted, perhaps, by the World Athletics Championships which have just finished in Tokyo (but honestly, who knows?) – to say this on Twitter.

where the fk is Palestine?

I cant find that shit on the map. pic.twitter.com/8896ShFUa0 — Sarah For Trump (@SarahAllisonFl) September 18, 2025

It prompted no end of replies …

Wow, Sarah fron trump, who never left her village, cannot find Palestine on the map. What a tragedy . We really care. — JK (@jk1946gr) September 19, 2025

Sue your your geography teacher he clearly wasn't very good at his job — Isabelle (@creabelle69) September 19, 2025

For a place that doesn’t exist…it sure is occupying your thoughts — NajwaCharif (@OnlyoneNajwa) September 18, 2025

… but none quite so comprehensive as this one.

You’re American, you can’t find anything outside of America on a map. https://t.co/54zZHKWvoD — East Med Badman (@DIAS) September 19, 2025

Ooof.

But they can find a McDonald's anywhere pic.twitter.com/ExhA5rXQSS — Bonkiasin (@bonkiasin_eth) September 19, 2025

bold of you to assume they could find America on a map — Eomar – Diligent News (@write_diligent) September 19, 2025

