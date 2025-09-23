Pics magas

A potty-mouthed mega Maga said she couldn’t find Palestine on a map and this A++ comeback knocked the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated September 23rd, 2025

Like us you presumably won’t have come across Sarah For Trump – or @SarahAllisonFl on Twitter – who, as the name suggests, is pro-Trump, anti-woke and a proud and patriotic Christian.

We mention her because she was triggered enough by this picture – prompted, perhaps, by the World Athletics Championships which have just finished in Tokyo (but honestly, who knows?) – to say this on Twitter.

It prompted no end of replies …

… but none quite so comprehensive as this one.

Ooof.

READ MORE

Donald Trump told mums to be to ‘tough it out’ without painkillers and these women all had something to say about that – 13 A++ comebacks

Source