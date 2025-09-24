Boris Johnson lamented that young people are ‘the wettest generation since the Flood’, and got brutally owned – 18 top takedowns

Politics boris johnson daily mail

Remember Boris Johnson? Come on, you must do. Bumbling big lad, dressed like he’d been rifling through a skip? Hair like a haystack in a hurricane? Always used to be on the telly mumbling incoherent nonsense? Used to be Prime Minister? YES! That’s him.

Anyway, he’s now reduced to being a columnist for The Daily Mail (naturally), where he’s paid to write nonsense to a dwindling supply of Boomers.

In his latest column he’s been playing up to his audience again by spouting off about the risk-averse youth of today. He advertised his work with a short video, shared here on Twitter by the wonderful Sir Michael Take CBE.

Truly inspiring words from our respected and beloved ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The young people of this country need to:

Swear MORE

Drink MORE

and Shag MORE!

pic.twitter.com/qXavXEmTOs — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 22, 2025

The man himself also posted a link to his (paywalled) article.

The wettest generation since the Flood! Today's youth are too scared to drive, drink and many don't have sex. And they're so sensitive some would rather a man got shot than say something they find offensivehttps://t.co/uDWMS18OGe — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 19, 2025

As usual, we’re here for the replies. It’s fair to say that they don’t hold back…

Some of them only have children with one other person — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) September 20, 2025

Maybe they took one look at you and decided they didn't want to be a sexually incontinent, utterly self-absorbed, scruffy lying twat. Just a thought. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 20, 2025

Are you dumb, they can’t afford to live. People like you went to Uni for free, have come from wealth, then you judge those who have to start from the bottom. Shut the fuck up man. — Claire (@clairebubblepop) September 20, 2025

As per above, Boris loves sex – but I guess we all knew that when his kids started popping around like a bag of corn in a microwave… — Big Bad Foul Mouth (@BigBadFoulMouth) September 19, 2025

You’re a rich kid who had his arsed wiped for him his whole life. You have no place to speak on who is and isn’t wet. — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 20, 2025

Nothing says ‘real manhood’ like smashing up restaurants in a blue tailcoat your nanny ironed. pic.twitter.com/CADBpFhpa5 — Inevitable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) September 20, 2025

Wonder which party was in charge when today's young adults you speak of were growing up? — Bazarito (@BazaritoDorito) September 20, 2025

“Wettest generation”? You hid in a fridge to avoid questions. The only thing soaked was your record in lies, Covid parties, and bodies you let pile high. pic.twitter.com/OV3rlWT1K5 — PoliticalX (@Politics20204) September 20, 2025

