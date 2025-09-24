Donald Trump blamed 175,000 deaths in Europe a year on lack of air con and these Europeans were only too happy to put him straight

US climate change donald trump

Donald Trump’s United Nations speech was so full of nonsense – witness out the BBC’s epic fact check here – that it would be easy to let certain passages pass without comment because there was simply … so much of it.

But this moment surely deserves attention, when he suggested that 175,000 people a year were dying in Europe because of extreme heat.

And the best way of dealing with that extreme heat wasn’t by tackling climate change, obviously. It was to switch on the air conditioning. Powered by fossil fuels, obviously.

Trump to the UN: "Europe loses more than 175,000 to heat deaths every year because the costs are so expensive you can't turn on an air conditioner. What is that all about? That's not Europe. That's not the Europe that I love and know. All in the name of pretending to stop the… pic.twitter.com/mIeVc8egix — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these Europeans were only too happy to help out.

1.

The moron is so stupid he doesn't realize that a very large percentage of Europe does not have air conditioning simply because it isn't needed for most months. Has the man ever learned anything in his life? — Steven Haines (@skidoorunner) September 23, 2025

2.

Pretending to care about people dying to extreme heat while also spreading disinformation about climate change is pretty next level shit. — Dark Tylenol (@DarkChayse) September 23, 2025

3.

Europe here. WTF is he talking about? — Graeme Against the Pedo supporting GOP (@DetestsGOP) September 23, 2025

4.

As a European, this man does not understand Europe at all. We never needed air-conditioning untill climate change started kicking in. We use windows and blinding methods to keep the house cool. — Dirk McGherkin (@DirkMcGherkin) September 23, 2025

5.

European here – I don't know a single person with air conditioning in their home. Work, yes. Home? No. Fucking imbecile has no idea what he's talking about. — Chadders (@JohnChaddy) September 23, 2025

6.

Trump at the UN:

Blames Europe’s “heat deaths” on AC bills.

Science? None. Just hot air from the world’s biggest hoaxer. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 23, 2025

7.

"They die because they can't turn on air conditioning but there's no global warming and I'm sooooo high right now, guys…" — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 23, 2025

.

I’m surprised he didn’t say: “look at Russia, they’re doing a better job than Europe”…

So EMBARRASSING — Donna‍ #Resister (@donnasfineart) September 23, 2025

9.

To be clear the 175,000 number is actually true. The reasoning for why it's happening is utter bullshit. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 23, 2025

In summary …

Last word to this person.

Global warming hoax…while talking about heat-related deaths… We need a giant hook to get him off stage, or a gong, or something… trap door? — Patastrophe (@SchmoopyWoopy) September 23, 2025

And this person.

I'll take the rapture now. — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) September 23, 2025



