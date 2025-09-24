US climate change donald trump

Donald Trump blamed 175,000 deaths in Europe a year on lack of air con and these Europeans were only too happy to put him straight

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2025

Donald Trump’s United Nations speech was so full of nonsense – witness out the BBC’s epic fact check here – that it would be easy to let certain passages pass without comment because there was simply … so much of it.

But this moment surely deserves attention, when he suggested that 175,000 people a year were dying in Europe because of extreme heat.

And the best way of dealing with that extreme heat wasn’t by tackling climate change, obviously. It was to switch on the air conditioning. Powered by fossil fuels, obviously.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these Europeans were only too happy to help out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

.

9.

In summary …

Last word to this person.

And this person.


Source @atrupar