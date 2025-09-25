Politics donald trump Fox News Jesse watters

Jesse Watters’ Fox News reaction to Donald Trump’s minor escalator mishap was so OTT it went into orbit – 15 bombproof comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 25th, 2025

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any smarmier.

Fox News host, Jesse Watters, was outraged that the escalator at the United Nations broke right as President Donald Trump stepped on. He called it “an insurrection.” (!?) He took personal offense on behalf of the president, feeling that the UN had purposefully sabotoged his dear leader. Never mind that it was quickly proven to be one of Trump’s own team who triggered the malfunction.

But on to the main point: because of this supposed affront to the Commander in Chief, Watters called for drastic action to be taken. Like completely destroying the United Nations.

Considering MSNBC fired one of its journalists for implying that Charlie Kirk might have had some “extreme” views, or that ABC took Jimmy Kimmel off the air for telling a Donald Trump joke, one might assume that Watters would be in hot… ahem… Watter.

Seems that’s not the case, though. We wonder why? (And so do many, many others online.)

Source @patriottakes Image Screengrab