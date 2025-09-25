Jesse Watters’ Fox News reaction to Donald Trump’s minor escalator mishap was so OTT it went into orbit – 15 bombproof comebacks

Politics donald trump Fox News Jesse watters

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any smarmier.

Fox News host, Jesse Watters, was outraged that the escalator at the United Nations broke right as President Donald Trump stepped on. He called it “an insurrection.” (!?) He took personal offense on behalf of the president, feeling that the UN had purposefully sabotoged his dear leader. Never mind that it was quickly proven to be one of Trump’s own team who triggered the malfunction.

A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump. https://t.co/DZwqyWtYVn — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 23, 2025

But on to the main point: because of this supposed affront to the Commander in Chief, Watters called for drastic action to be taken. Like completely destroying the United Nations.

Last week, Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade said we needed to kill 700,000 Americans by involuntary lethal injection. Today Fox News Host Jesse Watters said we need to “Bomb” the UN Building in New York City. Yes, Fox News suggested bombing a building on U.S. soil.

A building full… pic.twitter.com/xtNKYVmyKR — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) September 24, 2025

Considering MSNBC fired one of its journalists for implying that Charlie Kirk might have had some “extreme” views, or that ABC took Jimmy Kimmel off the air for telling a Donald Trump joke, one might assume that Watters would be in hot… ahem… Watter.

Seems that’s not the case, though. We wonder why? (And so do many, many others online.)

Surely the @FCC will look into this, yea? https://t.co/NWFRN4S4oD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 23, 2025

Kimmel: The shooter was one of them. Show taken off air. Watters: We should bomb the UN. *crickets* — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) September 24, 2025

@FoxNews @FCC SERIOUSLY? Last week one of your hosts suggested killing people who are homeless and now this idiod who clearly doesn’t understand the definition of “insurrection” says we should “BOMB the UN!” And you’re worried about late night comedians…but this your good with? — LBC262 (@262LBC) September 23, 2025

@FoxNews you guys are OK with @JesseBWatters saying we need to bomb the United Nations? Isn’t that a threat? How can that be tolerated on your network? Everyone should tweet at Fox News about this. — Software Engineer (@softwaredev73) September 23, 2025

They call themselves peaceful people. Trump represents these dimwits only. — Surendra (@drsurendrajar) September 23, 2025

They have the nerve to talk about dangerous rhetoric while saying the most dangerous of things. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) September 23, 2025

Fox can say whatever they want with no repercussions, but Kimmel & others must tow the line. — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) September 23, 2025

@BrendanCarrFCC what are you going to do bro!!! @FoxNews in less than a week: @kilmeade wanted to inject homeless people. @JesseBWatters today said he wants the UN to be bombed. Who’s the violent party again? MAGA!!! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 23, 2025

@FCC I think you guys need to look at Fox license. He’s making threats on the UN — sidney (@hcesd) September 23, 2025

So that’s an open threat to the United Nations he should be arrested. — John (@sparks60316) September 23, 2025

Jesse Watters just made a terrorist threat of political violence on American soil. The UN is in New York City. He should be reported at once. — Jack’s House Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) September 24, 2025

Same guy crying because someone said we shouldn’t canonise Kirk was seen as hate speech now wants to bomb the building where all countries get together to solve issues peacefully That’s a very special form of stupid — Eden Rabatsch (@GuruEden) September 23, 2025

Again..who is inciting violence? Who is wishing death upon folks? — Ð~Panda (@topher2825) September 23, 2025

He remains undefeated as the biggest moron on a Western TV channel. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) September 23, 2025

