Fox News is still treating Donald Trump’s broken escalator as a 5-alarm crisis but their concerned takes are just an endless parade of self-owns

Politics donald trump escalator United Nations

In case you somehow missed it, Donald Trump went to the United Nations this week. The biggest political impact of the visit was his embarrassing speech that further cemented America’s decline in front of the whole globe.

The biggest impact on him personally and his party’s feelings, however, appears to be a malfunctioning escalator.

Maria Bartiromo: “The escalator stopped as soon as he and the first lady stepped on it. Look at how great Melania was. She’s unphased. She walks on it … but this could’ve been a massive, massive issue. The president being frozen there in one place makes him vulnerable.” pic.twitter.com/1zDc4dAvaM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025

The terror was real.

Rep. Greg Steube: “Thankfully the first lady and the president had their hands on the rails that were going up the escalator, or they likely would’ve fallen down and injured themselves. It seems to be intentional … I don’t know why we’re still part of the UN.” pic.twitter.com/4rBLUeZsrV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025

The moment when Trump stepped on the escalator right behind his wife was captured on cameras and served as the perfect visual metaphor for the Trump administration. As most healthy adults with a fully realized set of social and emotional skills would do, Trump zeroed in on the incident and won’t let go.

Here he is calling for the arrest of whoever was in charge of that escalator:

oh my god lol — Trump calls for UN workers to be arrested because his escalator didn’t work yesterday pic.twitter.com/mjuQUELCJ4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

People were more than happy to point out the self own:

If your political party’s entire theme is “MASCULINE MEN DOING MASCULINE THINGS SO STRONG,” I feel like endlessly whining about an escalator stopping for five seconds is the opposite of that https://t.co/oCb5u3v5nE — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 25, 2025

They’re demanding more info about this escalator than the Epstein Files https://t.co/lmdgC5gtKX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 25, 2025

Do the Trump stooges pushing this line not realize that it makes him look ridiculous and weak? https://t.co/r1Md7JWM7E — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 25, 2025

Trump not being able to go up an escalator is definitely more important than the things going up in voter’s lives: grocery prices, insurance premiums, inflation, consumer goods impacted by tariffs, etc. But sure, Escalator-gate! https://t.co/BoufKpai4d — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) September 25, 2025

day 3 of mewling about how the very tough and strong president was almost killed by a stopped escalator https://t.co/nowxZkDp09 — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) September 25, 2025

These takes are bizarre. So walking up the escalator after a short pause placed Trump in a “fatal funnel,” but riding up the escalator at an incredibly slow pace didn’t? pic.twitter.com/38a4tiyH88 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 24, 2025

There’s also the fact that this was all caused by one of Trump’s own staff members.

It was his own videographer. This guy. pic.twitter.com/nEEanUa21q — BevMarie (@evenbev) September 25, 2025

Or that there is a crystal clear escape plan built into each and every escalator:

A reminder from Mitch Hedberg: “An escalator can never break. It just becomes stairs.” — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 25, 2025

And then there’s this alternate reality we should all build a time machine to engineer…

If only we’d known in 2015 that we could just turn off the escalator. — Kyle Keegan (@realKyleKeegan) September 25, 2025

READ MORE

The White House’s replacement of Joe Biden’s portrait with a photo of an auto-pen has people wondering if the country is being run by eight-year-olds – 19 withering put-downs

Source: Twitter @atrupar