Politics donald trump escalator United Nations

Fox News is still treating Donald Trump’s broken escalator as a 5-alarm crisis but their concerned takes are just an endless parade of self-owns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 25th, 2025

In case you somehow missed it, Donald Trump went to the United Nations this week. The biggest political impact of the visit was his embarrassing speech that further cemented America’s decline in front of the whole globe.

The biggest impact on him personally and his party’s feelings, however, appears to be a malfunctioning escalator.

The terror was real.

The moment when Trump stepped on the escalator right behind his wife was captured on cameras and served as the perfect visual metaphor for the Trump administration. As most healthy adults with a fully realized set of social and emotional skills would do, Trump zeroed in on the incident and won’t let go.

Here he is calling for the arrest of whoever was in charge of that escalator:

People were more than happy to point out the self own:

There’s also the fact that this was all caused by one of Trump’s own staff members.

Or that there is a crystal clear escape plan built into each and every escalator:

And then there’s this alternate reality we should all build a time machine to engineer…

READ MORE

The White House’s replacement of Joe Biden’s portrait with a photo of an auto-pen has people wondering if the country is being run by eight-year-olds – 19 withering put-downs

Source: Twitter @atrupar