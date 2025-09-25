18 very satisfying times internet chancers had their BS well and truly called out

Social Media takedowns

Some people will do anything for clicks – why are you looking at me like that? Anyway, there’s a right and a wrong way to get attention on the internet, and trying to pass off crap as fact isn’t the right way.

Here are some perfect examples, gathered by the wonderful Bored Panda, of bullshitters getting their comeuppance – and it’s a very satisfying read.

1. When you forget you’re talking to people who know you



2. When you don’t know that all Marines are vaccinated



3. When the subject of your BS puts you straight



4. When you forget to take the strawberries out of your “blood”



5. When you’re a f_cking ghoul



6. When your banana science lets you down



7. When the diet industry nicks your pics



8. When the moderators call out your persecution complex



9. When rumours of your demise are a little premature



