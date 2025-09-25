Social Media takedowns

18 very satisfying times internet chancers had their BS well and truly called out

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2025

Some people will do anything for clicks – why are you looking at me like that? Anyway, there’s a right and a wrong way to get attention on the internet, and trying to pass off crap as fact isn’t the right way.

Here are some perfect examples, gathered by the wonderful Bored Panda, of bullshitters getting their comeuppance – and it’s a very satisfying read.

1. When you forget you’re talking to people who know you


via

2. When you don’t know that all Marines are vaccinated


via

3. When the subject of your BS puts you straight


via

4. When you forget to take the strawberries out of your “blood”


via

5. When you’re a f_cking ghoul


via

6. When your banana science lets you down


via

7. When the diet industry nicks your pics


via

8. When the moderators call out your persecution complex


via

9. When rumours of your demise are a little premature


via

