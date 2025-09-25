17 sassy replies to this paparazzi pic of Dua Lipa in New York that are a relatable treat
Popular Twitter account metgalacrave claims to be ‘the go-to source for the latest updates and exclusive content on your favourite celebrities’. A quick scroll through their feed gives you the flavour of that content, usually a pic of a celebrity alongside an appropriate caption such as ‘Zac Efron in Italy’ or ‘Sabrina Carpenter in Spain’. Lovely stuff.
They’ve just posted another typical post, but this time the replies were brilliantly sarcastic and much more relatable…
Dua Lipa in New York. pic.twitter.com/Tlu8wTHKyZ
— (@metgalacrave) September 18, 2025
People replied with, it’s fair to say, pics that were a little less glitzy.
1.
Wayne Rooney in Portugal. https://t.co/gra5oMMBL0 pic.twitter.com/ti9AHFlhe9
— These Football Times (@thesefootytimes) September 20, 2025
2.
Paul Shane in Warner's Holiday Camp in Dovercourt, near Harwich. https://t.co/PuirAYVGFK pic.twitter.com/9zy7RuNNTe
— Lulu Cthu (@LuluCthu) September 20, 2025
3.
Rishi Sunak in a Morrison’s bakery. https://t.co/Ts5Af6cga7 pic.twitter.com/olTSJePpAg
— kramerica industries (@hepimp) September 20, 2025
4.
Bob Mortimer at the Bressingham Steam Museum. https://t.co/k0TEnasDBB pic.twitter.com/ejsSBS1IUT
— Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) September 20, 2025
5.
Bob Carolgees in Frodsham. https://t.co/OUZH34GL6H pic.twitter.com/QZaZiAoprV
— Bloody Desmond (@Worldchampsx2) September 20, 2025
6.
Mark Wright and Olly Murs in The Bath. https://t.co/D7z1KlffSI pic.twitter.com/yGXn0PFt4C
— Ed (@iBrowsie) September 20, 2025
7.
Liza Goddard in Northampton. https://t.co/bOChX4C0kR pic.twitter.com/WE7EmZho2x
— Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) September 19, 2025
8.
BIG FRED IN THE BUTCHERS AH SAY BIG FRED IN THE BUTCHERS https://t.co/oqoe6SLDNc pic.twitter.com/0aK9GN6BUf
— richard (@Dickwith2dogs) September 19, 2025
9.
Skinner at his fancy piece's gaff #bosh https://t.co/oqoe6SLDNc pic.twitter.com/UNoXEnSGuq
— richard (@Dickwith2dogs) September 19, 2025