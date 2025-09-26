Richard Tice said the UK needs to leave the ECHR and Billy Bragg’s A++ comeback was so on point it hurts

Politics Billy Bragg Question Time Richard tice

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time again – and not for the first time today – where Billy Bragg didn’t so much own Richard Tice as totally vaporise him. In the nicest way possibly, obviously.

And along with all the other moments we’ve written about today, this one really stood out.

It was the Reform UK deputy leader insisting the UK had to leave the European Court of Human Rights and Bragg was on hand with the perfect response.

Richard Tice – Until we leave the ECHR….

Billy Bragg – We bought a leave everything argument from the leader of your party before and it didn’t quite work out the way we expected it to … a lot of people have buyers remorse over Brexit #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/sfdQxdLeZO — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 25, 2025

Bravo, Mr Bragg.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Oh, do shut up!!!

Leaving the ECHR, on top of Brexit, would end Rights and Freedoms for everyone. That's the aim of Reform.

Be in no doubt:

Reform is out to bring Trump's Project 2025 into Britain.

By remaining in the ECHR, this can't happen.

Let's keep it that way. — Pippa van Leeuwen. (@pippaoncloud9) September 26, 2025

Tice couldn't respond – priceless https://t.co/cF0QYWAt6N — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 25, 2025

I remember ‘we must leave EU to control our borders’, now it’s ‘we must leave ECHR to control our borders’ pic.twitter.com/d2EGdzevJx — Inevitable Muttley (@sniggeringdog) September 25, 2025

Tice is a no-talent zone, always out of his depth, even when his interviewer gives him an open goal. He's got nothing to offer. Why's he got a public role? Is he on retainer from Aron Banks to take the questions about finance which make Banks hide under the bed? — Cowardly Lion (@Cat_onabike) September 25, 2025

We need to share this message far and wide, their goal is to grab more power and avoid accountability for their authoritarian agenda. It has little to do with immigrants. — Lydia Lancet (@LancetLydia) September 26, 2025

Billy Bragg challenging Tice’s baseless claim that leaving the ECHR is answer to UK woes “We bought into the leave everything argument from your leader before and it didn’t turn out the way we expected”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/j6FSiSq64E — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) September 25, 2025

Well said Billy Bragg. — KLovesbooks (@KLovesbooks1) September 25, 2025

