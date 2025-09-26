Politics Billy Bragg Question Time Richard tice

Richard Tice said the UK needs to leave the ECHR and Billy Bragg’s A++ comeback was so on point it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2025

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time again – and not for the first time today – where Billy Bragg didn’t so much own Richard Tice as totally vaporise him. In the nicest way possibly, obviously.

And along with all the other moments we’ve written about today, this one really stood out.

It was the Reform UK deputy leader insisting the UK had to leave the European Court of Human Rights and Bragg was on hand with the perfect response.

Bravo, Mr Bragg.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Source @mikoh123