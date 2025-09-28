Darren Grimes was demonetised on Facebook and went looking for handouts – 14 hilariously unsympathetic responses

Politics darren grimes Facebook

Former GB News presenter and Reform UK member Darren Grimes is now Deputy Leader of Durham County Council. No – really!

Since gaining office, he has been contacted by police over allegations of inciting racial hatred, faced complaints made about an AI video about immigration in which he may have brought his office into disrepute.

Reform UK’s Darren Grimes Under Investigation Over Fake AI Asylum Video of Keir Starmer Grimes faces an official complaint to the council after using manipulated imagery and attacking asylum seekers as ‘deviants’https://t.co/8N15Qusjsp — Byline Times (@BylineTimes) August 29, 2025

He also prioritised taking down ‘woke’ flags, cut funding for Durham Pride, and has continued to post nonsense on the internet. Unfortunately for him, but to the amusement of everyone else, his trolling has just become considerably less lucrative.

We’re sure people will be queueing around the block to get access to livestreams of Darren Grimes. Not these people, obviously.

1.

GET A FUCKING JOB! https://t.co/ATcmvsJk12 — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 27, 2025

2.

I can’t find my tiny violin — Gary McKenzie (@ItisNotCricket) September 27, 2025

3.

“Council allowances are hardly riches.” Are you kidding me? You earn £40,550 from Durham County Council. The median annual pay in County Durham is £32,347 for full-time employees and £13,980 for part-time employees. How many hours a week do you actually work to deserve that… — James Ridge (@ridgeworks) September 27, 2025

4.

5.

So you’re in it for the money and not the selfless pursuit of serving the public then Darren? pic.twitter.com/tnyKpCxNYh — Axolotl Andy (@axolotl_andy) September 27, 2025

6.

You were sacked from your TV job Now you're begging people for money. You care about money not people It's very sad. But HILARIOUS — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) September 27, 2025

7.

Karma is when you increase council tax for the 32,000 poorest families in the third poorest area in the country and then you lose your own income source. https://t.co/xY2raeiOx9 — CenGin. (@CenGinLondon) September 27, 2025

8.

Getting the sack from a joke of a TV channel does not count as "giving uo a TV gig" ‍♂️ https://t.co/SPAnBev55n — John Martin (@JohnMartin1975) September 27, 2025

9.

Pretty sure you're still monetized here. Look: pic.twitter.com/SVaKXC6oWB — NicFarley (@farley_nic) September 27, 2025

10.

Grimes comes out finally to bitch about the rules that existed before he decided to use public office to grift.

So far he's used to shit on the police in the county he serves, ignore the constituents living there, and spends all day shitposting about unrelated matters.

Cunt. https://t.co/jQKKubzNL9 — Hatz (@DevilHatman) September 27, 2025

11.

If you wanted to serve your community, you wouldn't be snivelling about the money. Anyway, isn't it time that you took a reduction to make those DOGE savings we were all promised? You do remember that you are going to be delivering massive savings, don't you? — Shadow Cat (@ShadowC03824926) September 27, 2025

12.

Actually social media per click payments economy should be discouraged if not stopped completely. Much of the misinformation and hate spreading is because of this click bait money.

Politicians, foreign meddlers and evil players have been using 'influencers' to peddle narratives. — Qurious (@Citizen_Qurious) September 27, 2025

13.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha More desperate pleading for cash Wafty? What happened to the cash you got for backing Vote Leave, dodgy investments? pic.twitter.com/qkxe95DZOL — Market Square Hero (@square_her36337) September 27, 2025

14.

Hahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahaha — GrumpyinDown (@DownGrumpy81) September 27, 2025

In conclusion –

Support your work? You are paid to do a job and by all accounts there is very little evidence of you doing anything at it. Quit the grift and get on with the job you were somehow elected to do — Mike Smith (@MikeySmith0077) September 27, 2025

READ MORE

Darren Grimes trolled Labour with a picture of Cathedral Cheddar cheese and ended up totally owned

Image Screengrab