Darren Grimes was demonetised on Facebook and went looking for handouts – 14 hilariously unsympathetic responses

Poke Reporter. Updated September 28th, 2025

Former GB News presenter and Reform UK member Darren Grimes is now Deputy Leader of Durham County Council. No – really!

Since gaining office, he has been contacted by police over allegations of inciting racial hatred, faced complaints made about an AI video about immigration in which he may have brought his office into disrepute.

He also prioritised taking down ‘woke’ flags, cut funding for Durham Pride, and has continued to post nonsense on the internet. Unfortunately for him, but to the amusement of everyone else, his trolling has just become considerably less lucrative.

@darrengrimes_ Facebook has demonetised me for being elected as a councillor. Council allowances are hardly riches, and I gave up a TV gig to serve my community. To support my work and hear exclusive livestreams with me and guests, please sign up (even free helps): http://darrengrimes.com

We’re sure people will be queueing around the block to get access to livestreams of Darren Grimes. Not these people, obviously.

In conclusion –

