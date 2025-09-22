Politics darren grimes Reform UK

Darren Grimes trolled Labour with a picture of Cathedral Cheddar cheese and ended up totally owned

Poke Reporter. Updated September 22nd, 2025

To the world now of former GB News presenter Darren Grimes, the Reform UK-er who is currently deputy leader of Durham County Council. No, seriously.

We mention him because he took to Twitter to troll Labour with this pure of Cathedral Cheddar cheese.

And not only was it not a very good joke, it wasn’t even his picture. And not only was it not his picture, but it caught the attention of the person who originally posted it. And, well, this.

Ooof.

Hard cheese.

Source @darrengrimes_