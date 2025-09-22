Darren Grimes trolled Labour with a picture of Cathedral Cheddar cheese and ended up totally owned

Politics darren grimes Reform UK

To the world now of former GB News presenter Darren Grimes, the Reform UK-er who is currently deputy leader of Durham County Council. No, seriously.

We mention him because he took to Twitter to troll Labour with this pure of Cathedral Cheddar cheese.

Under Labour, Cathedral City cheddar is the only safe city in Britain. Certainly more secure than our borders. pic.twitter.com/lw2w2J0Fki — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) September 19, 2025

And not only was it not a very good joke, it wasn’t even his picture. And not only was it not his picture, but it caught the attention of the person who originally posted it. And, well, this.

the cheek of this grifting egg stealing my photo, taken under a tory government mind you https://t.co/exbd5l6Q07 pic.twitter.com/hvdf35mP0P — alasdair (@alasdair_gbs) September 20, 2025

Ooof.

So… @darrengrimes_ … is there any reason? Quick google images search? 15th May 2024. Care to explain yourself? pic.twitter.com/eeuIZHZvOP — Spider Thompson (@SpiderDThompson) September 20, 2025

You don't need to make up lies to talk about the current issues in the UK yet you really need to feel the need to. pic.twitter.com/wOZCjXC0MJ — Asuna (@HarryTurney) September 20, 2025

The fuck you on about you dickhead? May '24? pic.twitter.com/00AdlLKMti — Dreamager (@Dreamager) September 20, 2025

Under the same CONSERVATIVES that your party is opening their arms for. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) September 20, 2025

It was like that before Labour you lying wanker. — Andy Jones (@Lewesmodeller) September 19, 2025

Thicker than a submarine door. — Farage’s Amazon Echo (@EchoFarage) September 20, 2025

Hard cheese.

