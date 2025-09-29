Donald Trump’s hand-picked attorney to prosecute James Comey is woefully unqualified and yet totally on-point – 17 A++ responses that have already delivered a verdict

Politics donald trump james comey

For a guy who made his reputation on firing people for being bad at their jobs, Donald Trump sure does make a lot of unqualified new hires.

His latest move is a real head scratcher. Trump has brought in a former beauty pageant contestant and insurance attorney to bring charges against former FBI Director, James Comey. She’s a brand-new interim U.S. Attorney who is pressing charges only days into her new job.

Lindsey Halligan, the newly-installed US Attorney prosecuting James Comey at Trump’s direction, is an insurance attorney and a Miss Colorado finalist. She has never prosecuted a case. pic.twitter.com/bZl0mn8mjZ — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 26, 2025

Halligan’s most relevant qualifications seem to be that she is always willing to defend Trump. It’s a quality most of his closest advisors display. Other than that, the resume doesn’t exactly line up with the job.

In the court of public opinion, Halligan is not holding up so well.

1.

The Trump administration is comprised of current and former podcasters, beauty pageant contestants, drunks and drug addicts . — weston (@braincloud77) September 26, 2025

2.

Genuinely mind-blowing the extent to which MAGA 2.0 boils down to: absolutely no one is qualified to do their job. https://t.co/Lqnjbejw5P — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) September 28, 2025

3.

The one thing that may save our democracy is Trump’s uncanny ability to hire the most incompetent people to do his authoritarian bidding.. I always laugh when MAGA rails against unqualified DEI hires considering unqualified is the Trump administration brand pic.twitter.com/XxJfKE7nkq — Stevie G (@Word_Massager) September 26, 2025

4.

I see putting an “end” to DEI isn’t stopping unqualified White women from getting postions they don’t qualify for. — S.C. Evans (@LadyCie) September 26, 2025

5.

Lyndsey Halligan meets Trump’s most stringent requirements. She may never have prosecuted a case, but she looks like a TV lawyer on a prime time drama so as Trump says, straight out of Central Casting. — Kimberly ️ (@KimberlySuth) September 26, 2025

6.

Yeah, but she’s a loyalist and she looks good…and those are the only two qualities Trump really cares about. — videoflyer (@videoflyer) September 26, 2025

7.

And she never will, right? Her job is done. She signed the Comey indictment when no one else would. She will be taken care of for performing the task of a useful idiot. — Cowboy in the Sand (@LandonHall) September 26, 2025

8.