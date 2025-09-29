Politics chicago ice

This Benny Hill-style chase footage tells you everything you need to know about how ICE agents are performing in Chicago

Saul Hutson. Updated September 29th, 2025

If you’re curious as to how ICE agents are doing in Chicago, this video really sums it all up.

Downtown Chicago along the river houses two types of people: tourists and corporate business employees. So it makes sense that ICE would show up and flood the area with unqualified morons dressed in army fatigues, ready to attack the first person they see who doesn’t have white skin.

And that’s exactly what happens here. Except the lack of training, skill, and intelligence proves that one man on a bike is too much to handle for a group of confused and angry Magas.

This is satisfying on many levels, all of which are outlined in the amused replies below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Source: Twitter @SweatEm