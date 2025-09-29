This Benny Hill-style chase footage tells you everything you need to know about how ICE agents are performing in Chicago

Politics chicago ice

If you’re curious as to how ICE agents are doing in Chicago, this video really sums it all up.

Downtown Chicago along the river houses two types of people: tourists and corporate business employees. So it makes sense that ICE would show up and flood the area with unqualified morons dressed in army fatigues, ready to attack the first person they see who doesn’t have white skin.

And that’s exactly what happens here. Except the lack of training, skill, and intelligence proves that one man on a bike is too much to handle for a group of confused and angry Magas.

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away. pic.twitter.com/uOiHXSmQny — Christopher Sweat (@SweatEm) September 28, 2025

This is satisfying on many levels, all of which are outlined in the amused replies below.

1.

Later, the same man painted a giant railway tunnel on a brick wall and 6 of the 11 agents chasing him were seriously hurt when they ran into it. — Jay (@BBLPWSTLR) September 29, 2025

2.

everyone watching the man get away pic.twitter.com/rJg7YOjl9o — Chief (@chiefflips) September 29, 2025

3.

Needs some background music. pic.twitter.com/IMvG8KDXl2 — Stan Rezaee (@stan_rezaee) September 29, 2025

4.

Seeing these hillbilly Gestapo goons chasing down unarmed citizens on the streets of a major metropolis like Chicago is dystopian shit. — Purple D (@DanielM03817250) September 29, 2025

5.

Are ICE agents disproportionately overweight middle-aged men who run slowly? — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) September 29, 2025

6.

They’re wearing their Halloween clown costumes early this year. — {{ $space_age_living }} (@spaceageliving) September 29, 2025

7.

The thing with wearing all that paramilitary equipment – it's gonna weigh you down. I bet they didn't think of that when they designed this cosplay uniform. — Wendy A (@waeschlyus) September 29, 2025

8.

9.

the way that at least three of these goofs almost fall over is just perfect. slightly more difficult than jumping unsuspecting people as they walk out of courtrooms — T (@Amanda_Moxie) September 29, 2025

10.

Oof. A 50K signing bonus just doesn't buy what it used to! — GrifterGonnaGrfit (@GetFatGoBald) September 29, 2025

11.

Victim wasn't pregnant woman, a father they can hold a child hostage for leverage, child leaving school, or an old man in a parking lot so the little facist piggies cannot do anything. World's biggest losers — Jericho (@MHAlex16) September 29, 2025

12.

I hope he gave them the finger as he left too Fucking fascists regime wanna be soldiers enjoying their life long fantasy of violence cloaked in "rule of law" What shit show America is becoming — Brick (@_brick666_) September 29, 2025

13.

14.

Poor gravy seals. — More Fresh Hell Than Dorothy Parker Imagined (@ReturnOfThJabba) September 29, 2025

15.

Seriously, this is just the Proud Bois in camo instead of blue pullovers and khakis. — Marie Rodriguez (@Utah_Sailor) September 29, 2025

16.

Proving that these guys are the biggest cosplaying dorks in America — Todd Blankenship (@ToddBlankensh20) September 29, 2025

17.

ICE should change their name to FAT — Donald Trump is a clown (@BraveryPat) September 29, 2025

READ MORE

An American gun lover shares his bed with his favourite weapons and this woman’s bulletproof comeback was a proper hall of famer

Source: Twitter @SweatEm