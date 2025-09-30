A Norwegian’s challenge to Trump supporters to find a three-minute clip of him speaking coherently riled the Maga crowd – and stumped them
The MAGA cult are always banging on about how Donald Trump is the best president ever, and the man himself would certainly not disagree with that.
A Norwegian woman named Trond Solberg posted a simple challenge to Trump’s disciples on her Threads account. It was posted again on Twitter by Devin Duke.
Let’s have a look.
I love this challenge for Trump supporters! pic.twitter.com/Svun5foApV
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) September 25, 2025
A very simple and basic challenge, surely there would be a lot of takers? Well, there were certainly a lot of replies. Angry replies.
1.
Literally all of his speeches are coherent and well thought out. And it's obvious that less than 10% of X agrees with you.
— Sam Porfirio (@SamAnselmoActor) September 26, 2025
2.
Hi, American here, show me one example, just a single one where America should give a shit what Norwegians think.
— Ken Berenger (@KenBerenger) September 27, 2025
3.
Define "coherently"? I can understand him just fine for the most part.
— Based Halfrican (@TorinBlumhagen) September 26, 2025
4.
Go away. THIS is America.
— Anna (@annapatriot23) September 26, 2025
5.
Hi American here
We genuinely dont care what foreigners think
That's literally out whole countries mentality
— SKYLINE HUSKY (@Skyline_Husky) September 25, 2025
6.
Hi, American here. I have a challenge for anyone who thinks I give a shit what they think.
It's simple.
Just fuck all the way off.
— Keith Perkins (@KperkinsRochNH) September 25, 2025
7.
Hi. American here. I have a challenge for anyone in Europe to provide one single clip where your thoughts or opinions actually matter. Just one.
Don’t you people have a third world war to create, then cry for us to save you….. again? Maybe deal with that first.
— ConsciousCallus (@ConsciousCallus) September 27, 2025
On and on they went. Literally hundreds of replies, but did anyone provide what Trond had asked for? Nope. Not a single clip…