A Norwegian’s challenge to Trump supporters to find a three-minute clip of him speaking coherently riled the Maga crowd – and stumped them

The MAGA cult are always banging on about how Donald Trump is the best president ever, and the man himself would certainly not disagree with that.

A Norwegian woman named Trond Solberg posted a simple challenge to Trump’s disciples on her Threads account. It was posted again on Twitter by Devin Duke.

Let’s have a look.

I love this challenge for Trump supporters! pic.twitter.com/Svun5foApV — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) September 25, 2025

A very simple and basic challenge, surely there would be a lot of takers? Well, there were certainly a lot of replies. Angry replies.

Literally all of his speeches are coherent and well thought out. And it's obvious that less than 10% of X agrees with you. — Sam Porfirio (@SamAnselmoActor) September 26, 2025

Hi, American here, show me one example, just a single one where America should give a shit what Norwegians think. — Ken Berenger (@KenBerenger) September 27, 2025

Define "coherently"? I can understand him just fine for the most part. — Based Halfrican (@TorinBlumhagen) September 26, 2025

Go away. THIS is America. — Anna (@annapatriot23) September 26, 2025

Hi American here

We genuinely dont care what foreigners think

That's literally out whole countries mentality — SKYLINE HUSKY (@Skyline_Husky) September 25, 2025

Hi, American here. I have a challenge for anyone who thinks I give a shit what they think. It's simple. Just fuck all the way off. — Keith Perkins (@KperkinsRochNH) September 25, 2025

Hi. American here. I have a challenge for anyone in Europe to provide one single clip where your thoughts or opinions actually matter. Just one. Don’t you people have a third world war to create, then cry for us to save you….. again? Maybe deal with that first. — ConsciousCallus (@ConsciousCallus) September 27, 2025

On and on they went. Literally hundreds of replies, but did anyone provide what Trond had asked for? Nope. Not a single clip…