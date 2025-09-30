US donald trump MAGA

A Norwegian’s challenge to Trump supporters to find a three-minute clip of him speaking coherently riled the Maga crowd – and stumped them

David Harris. Updated September 30th, 2025

The MAGA cult are always banging on about how Donald Trump is the best president ever, and the man himself would certainly not disagree with that.

A Norwegian woman named Trond Solberg posted a simple challenge to Trump’s disciples on her Threads account. It was posted again on Twitter by Devin Duke.

Let’s have a look.

A very simple and basic challenge, surely there would be a lot of takers? Well, there were certainly a lot of replies. Angry replies.

On and on they went. Literally hundreds of replies, but did anyone provide what Trond had asked for? Nope. Not a single clip…

