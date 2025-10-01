David Quantick and Chris Barker’s ‘The Lost Films of Hollywood’ is a real treat for comedy fans – 9 examples of the greatest movies never made

Exclusive Chris Barker comedy David Quantick

We’d have put good money on any collaboration between writer David Quantick and illustrator Chris Barker being comedy gold. It turns out that we were absolutely right.

Between them, they’ve cooked up the fascinating concept of The Lost Films of Hollywood, the greatest movies never made.

Chris Barker talked us through the concept

“Imagine if all the movies you know and (to different degrees) love were actually remakes of existing films from the past. So, for example The Matrix was a remake of a Michael Crichton thriller from the seventies starring Richard Roundtree (of Shaft fame) and David Carradine or The Men in Black was a remake of a classic Abbot and Costello comedy.”

David commented “I had an idea that was funny but it was no good until Chris came on board.” He added “These are the real versions of the movies, the others are just crazy dreams.”

Their posters are the perfect combination of film history, comedy and design – and not a hint of AI. When they had about 20, they realised it was a great topic for a calendar. Exactly three weeks from David contacting Chris about working together, the project was fully funded on Kickstarter.

The greatest movies never made

These are some of the wonderful images from the calendar, with snippets of the hilarious film synopses that accompany them.

Bridesmaids (1953)

When Harry Met Sally (1944)

The Men in Black (1953)

Shaun of the Dead (1978)

The K-Pop Demon Hunters (1963)

Moon (1926)

The Thursday Murder Club (1951)

Face/Off (1965)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (1977)

A great reception

Some names you might recognise, who happen to have a dog in the fight, have been very complimentary.

“These are all so absurdly appealing.”

Richard Osman

“I absolutely love these.”

Duncan Jones

“I’m in!”

Edgar Wright

There’s still time to get a calendar of your own

If you’re keen to see all 12 of the fantastic posters, and read the funny descriptions in full, you have until the afternoon of Tuesday 7th October to bag a calendar or two from Kickstarter. If you’re quick, you could even get your name, or a friend’s, added to the calendar.