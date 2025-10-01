These so-bad-they’re-good superhero figures have to be seen to be believed – and even then it’s touch and go

Entertainment Funny fails

Over on Facebook back in 2024, a Maylasian account called Himpunan Cerita Lawak, which just means Collection of Funny Stories, shared what surely must be the worst lifesize Marvel figures in the world.

While all the reactions to that clip are in Malay, it also turned up in Reddit’s r/funny forum. Don’t take our word for it.

Faces were palmed and gobs were smacked. This was Reddit’s verdict.

1.

It has jesus as a new member of the team.

Whipncrack

2.

The Averages.

Fast_As_Molasses

3.

My favourites were Coptin American & the Holk.

nthensome

4.

Help me Korean Super-Man!!!

ontopic

5.

Ironman used to be a ninja turtle, the question is which one?!?

MidnightRaver76

6.

Was the second to the last guy “Super-Jesus”?

trick-audience-1027

7.

Batman’s edible kicked in a couple minutes ago.

murphymc

8.

Helk, Weedman, Bulky Widow, Silly man, Iron Derp, Captain Burgers and Jesus Thunder.

Lucaseq

9.

Marvel’s lawyers: “Hhm….”

goilo888

10.



The Bulk Badman Tarantula Super Guy Aluminum Man Captain Liberia Thorsus Christ

CaptainWumbombo

11.

That’s not Iron Man, that’s Elon Musk.

Sherm

12.

Would’ve been better with the kazoo Avengers theme playing over this lol.

dragonbornette

13.

Vlad the impaler of thunder.

JButler16

14.

Why is Thor Nandor from What we do in the Shadows?

HerbertWest

15.

When you buy piñatas at the flea market this is what you get.

Humble-reality-6113

16.

It’s like they were designed from memory.

commonnameiscommon

17.

These are like a little kid’s drawings brought to life.

Roook36

Full marks to u/Allatars30 for this perfect quip.

Avengers resemble.



