14 tasty takedowns of the American who tried to own the Brits for their pizza creations

A 2024 viral post threw shade at the Brits for what they would consider to be pizza. The odd thing about the post by New Yorker Carl Marks was that the image was clearly a pizza. An Italian pizza, at that.

This is what she said.

It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.

The Community Note wasn’t the only clapback.

Let me know if this helps. pic.twitter.com/pTt4oFsrtR — alexander miles ✌️ (@_AlexanderMiles) October 14, 2024

Bored Americans trying desperately to start beef with the UK about food day comes round earlier every year https://t.co/ZZQsgLNQpB — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) October 14, 2024

Should we get your some cheese to spray on it? — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 14, 2024

This is a proper pizza, not everything needs ananas & ranch sauce on it — (@fiago7) October 15, 2024

For their own sake Americans need to be less concerned with their incorrect assumptions about ‘British’ food and more concerned with the British phrase “wind your fucking neck in” https://t.co/fmAoJoFFBz — Bela Lugosi’s bed (@nimbus_nought) October 15, 2024

british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza https://t.co/eoPOm0k31i — David P GCSE (multiple) (@DavidPGCSE) October 14, 2024

The next time an American slags off your country’s cuisine, just remember this interaction https://t.co/OrCqmzr1QN pic.twitter.com/FO3ZysfTVm — Chappell Roanoke (@katamaridumassy) October 14, 2024

You should hear what Italians say about American "pizzas" — Martin Phillips (@nfliving) October 14, 2024

british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza https://t.co/swPVJLj38H — David P GCSE (multiple) (@DavidPGCSE) October 14, 2024

It took many years to get here but we’ve finally got the worst “American food take” on the internet. Stand down, everyone. It’s over. https://t.co/fuQYLazIQn — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) October 14, 2024

british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza pic.twitter.com/DlAYSjqfbQ — Mark (@5goalthriller) October 14, 2024

british "people" are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza pic.twitter.com/8OpkjcOqpv — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) October 15, 2024

Britain kinda won this round because how are there so many americans in the replies who are unable to identify an olive? https://t.co/PUeMeQywBd — G (@g2orgina) October 14, 2024

omg this might be one of the greatest food related self owns I have ever seen on social media — Adam ️ (@xMaccabix) October 14, 2024

In case you were wondering, it didn’t change Carl’s mind.

