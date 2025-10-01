Social Media food US v UK

14 tasty takedowns of the American who tried to own the Brits for their pizza creations

Poke Staff. Updated October 1st, 2025

A 2024 viral post threw shade at the Brits for what they would consider to be pizza. The odd thing about the post by New Yorker Carl Marks was that the image was clearly a pizza. An Italian pizza, at that.

This is what she said.

A ham, mushroom and artichoke pizza image from Instagram, screengrabbed with this text - british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza

It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.

The photo shows a traditional Neapolitan pizza made by an authentic family-owned restaurant in Hampstead, London. This pizza is called a 'Marco Polo' on their menu and features mushrooms, prosciutto ham, artichokes, black olives, parmesan and fresh basil

The Community Note wasn’t the only clapback.

In case you were wondering, it didn’t change Carl’s mind.

“that’s how they make it in italy” ok well it’s bad

Image Carl Marks, karatara on Pexels