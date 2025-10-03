A restaurant boss insisted one of their staff get a drugs test and ended up schooled into next week

Life Drugs restaurants

We’ve featured plenty of employers on these pages treating their staff in a way which you might most kindly describe as ‘less than optimal’.

And this was a classic case in point, a boss you’ll be very glad you don’t work for right now.

It all started when @b0ygirlboybot posted this on Twitter.

got accused of doing drugs on my second day of work just because i have a hand tremor i love working in a restaurant — 佳怡 (@b0ygirlboybot) October 2, 2025

Which already prompted lots of replies …

I’ve never heard of restaurant where drug use was looked down upon — M-Box 30 (@5ambongbowl) October 2, 2025

kinda wild that your manager’s first thought was “must be drugs” I’d be quietly continuing that job search — alex (@alexanderal002) October 2, 2025

“This request is not meant to accuse you” words are hard — Leem? (@WTF_Leem) October 2, 2025

… and that was before they shared what happened next.

That exchange in full!

Boom.

“Gladly cover the cost” but didn’t want to until it was legally required. Lmao I hate how people like this are in positions of power — kingnell (@blckplatinum) October 2, 2025

Make them pay for the drug test then quit lmfao — veri★disqo (@shanghhaii) October 2, 2025

Im blown away by this, if they drug tested this aggressively at every restaurant there’d be no waiters. — Julian Galt, MD (@GaltMD) October 2, 2025

the petty in me would push to make it mandatory that everyone is drug tested so they have to come out of pocket for a lot more than one test but you got real life bills — (@heyyitsjanea) October 2, 2025

The cooks in the back watching you get accused of drug use: pic.twitter.com/4HziJtYgbu — Lord Starrk (@Don_StarrkHB) October 2, 2025

Soure @b0ygirlboybot