A restaurant boss insisted one of their staff get a drugs test and ended up schooled into next week
We’ve featured plenty of employers on these pages treating their staff in a way which you might most kindly describe as ‘less than optimal’.
And this was a classic case in point, a boss you’ll be very glad you don’t work for right now.
It all started when @b0ygirlboybot posted this on Twitter.
got accused of doing drugs on my second day of work just because i have a hand tremor i love working in a restaurant
— 佳怡 (@b0ygirlboybot) October 2, 2025
Which already prompted lots of replies …
I’ve never heard of restaurant where drug use was looked down upon
— M-Box 30 (@5ambongbowl) October 2, 2025
kinda wild that your manager’s first thought was “must be drugs”
I’d be quietly continuing that job search
— alex (@alexanderal002) October 2, 2025
“This request is not meant to accuse you” words are hard
— Leem? (@WTF_Leem) October 2, 2025
… and that was before they shared what happened next.
LMFAO https://t.co/HiwZ1fLyD2 pic.twitter.com/kISpjJVZIk
— 佳怡 (@b0ygirlboybot) October 2, 2025
That exchange in full!
Boom.
“Gladly cover the cost” but didn’t want to until it was legally required. Lmao I hate how people like this are in positions of power
— kingnell (@blckplatinum) October 2, 2025
Make them pay for the drug test then quit lmfao
— veri★disqo (@shanghhaii) October 2, 2025
Im blown away by this, if they drug tested this aggressively at every restaurant there’d be no waiters.
— Julian Galt, MD (@GaltMD) October 2, 2025
the petty in me would push to make it mandatory that everyone is drug tested so they have to come out of pocket for a lot more than one test but you got real life bills
— (@heyyitsjanea) October 2, 2025
The cooks in the back watching you get accused of drug use: pic.twitter.com/4HziJtYgbu
— Lord Starrk (@Don_StarrkHB) October 2, 2025
READ MORE
People have been sharing the times they used an especially English word or phrase that was totally lost on other people – 14 favourites
Soure @b0ygirlboybot