Donald Trump just posted a bizarre ‘Grim Reaper’ AI video and it passes way beyond the pale – the 17 most utterly confused and appalled responses

Politics AI donald trump

The United States Government is shutdown right now, which apparently means the President has enough free time on his hands to really get creative with his AI prompts.

The latest in a series of increasingly bizarre AI-generated video posts coming from the head of the White House features Donald Trump clanging a cowbell to a Weird Al Yankovic-style parody version of “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult. I had to watch it. Now so do you.

Trump just posted this. What is going on? pic.twitter.com/rvMOCCcfQN — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 3, 2025

This is what the leader of the free world is choosing to do with his time right now, while the rest of both political parties bicker over how to get the government back up and running. Furthermore, he does it so often, it’s not even really all that shocking.

That still didn’t hold back the responses from trying to assess the mental health issues on display here.

1.

We quite literally have a mentally ill person running the country. — Spectator (@ObserverUSA) October 3, 2025

2.

Signs of psychosis. No biggie https://t.co/gheytpbCm3 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2025

3.

4.

Representative Dean phrased it best: “THE PRESIDENT IS UNWELL.” https://t.co/anxloYaNtr — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 3, 2025

5.

He was always unwell, he was elected for his hate, bigotry, discrimination and racism via the republican voters.

He is a vessel for Project 2025. — Donna (@donnagv7) October 3, 2025

6.

Here comes the Rapist — town drunk (@Trumpdotgov) October 3, 2025

7.

It’s like we’re trapped in the worst low budget cartoon villain movie ever made. The GOP literally turned into what they claimed kids who played too much video games would become. It’s beyond embarrassing at this point! — Alicia Mae (@AliciaMae_O) October 3, 2025

8.