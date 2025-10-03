Politics AI donald trump

Donald Trump just posted a bizarre ‘Grim Reaper’ AI video and it passes way beyond the pale – the 17 most utterly confused and appalled responses

Saul Hutson. Updated October 3rd, 2025

The United States Government is shutdown right now, which apparently means the President has enough free time on his hands to really get creative with his AI prompts.

The latest in a series of increasingly bizarre AI-generated video posts coming from the head of the White House features Donald Trump clanging a cowbell to a Weird Al Yankovic-style parody version of “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult. I had to watch it. Now so do you.

This is what the leader of the free world is choosing to do with his time right now, while the rest of both political parties bicker over how to get the government back up and running. Furthermore, he does it so often, it’s not even really all that shocking.

That still didn’t hold back the responses from trying to assess the mental health issues on display here.

