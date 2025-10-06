There’s never a bad time to hear Jeff Goldblum wax lyrical on finding inspiration

Celebrity jeff goldblum

We can’t remember a time when Jeff Goldblum has said something we didn’t find entertaining, moving or inspiring. The man’s a legend in his own lifetime – and when he spoke to Stephen Colbert in 2024, it was about that lifetime that he waxed incredibly lyrical.

“This is the true joy in life, the being used for a purpose recognized by yourself as a mighty one; the being a force of nature instead of a feverish, selfish little clod of ailments and grievances complaining that the world will not devote itself to making you happy. I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community, and as long as I live it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can. I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work the more I live. I rejoice in life for its own sake. Life is no ‘brief candle’ for me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.”

We can’t argue with the concept of Jeff as a splendid torch, and neither could these TikTok users.

1.

Jeff Goldblum quoting George Bernard Shaw is the inspiration we all need.

TaiPoFella

2.

Let me see if I can remember this tiny little quote. *launches into a 5 minute soliloquy* I love him.

Jen Angell

3.

People who can quote literature from memory are really something special in this world.

Rashida

4.

Jeff Goldblum does a great impression of Jeff Goldblum.

ZokTB3

5.

He’s basically Batman. I love him.

Hey, it’s Laura

6.

Most Jeff goldblum thing ever

Bubble

7.

Jeff Goldblum is my new religion.

Sean Kammer

8.

Jeff goldblum is a national treasure never let him pass on.

Dadlox76

9.

Sometimes amongst the mediocrity of late night television you find a gem.

Saturnus43

10.

I used to not like Jeff Goldblum, then I got older and realized what he’s all about.

Grammy

11.

“I want to be used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live.”

man. that got me some kinda way.

GooseKnuckle

12.

Oh my …That gave me goosebumps.

BJ-arts

13.

The nicest way to say “get back to work” of all time.

PROPAGANDA

14.

That’s the first book I’ve listened to in years.

Bob Ross

Finally …

Sir this is a Wendy’s

Cory

Image Screengrab