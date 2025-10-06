There’s never a bad time to hear Jeff Goldblum wax lyrical on finding inspiration
We can’t remember a time when Jeff Goldblum has said something we didn’t find entertaining, moving or inspiring. The man’s a legend in his own lifetime – and when he spoke to Stephen Colbert in 2024, it was about that lifetime that he waxed incredibly lyrical.
@colbertlateshow @jeffgoldblum's birthday is today, and we love to see his torch burn evermore splendidly each year!#Colbert #JeffGoldblum ♬ original sound – colbertlateshow
“This is the true joy in life, the being used for a purpose recognized by yourself as a mighty one; the being a force of nature instead of a feverish, selfish little clod of ailments and grievances complaining that the world will not devote itself to making you happy.
I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community, and as long as I live it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can. I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work the more I live. I rejoice in life for its own sake.
Life is no ‘brief candle’ for me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.”
We can’t argue with the concept of Jeff as a splendid torch, and neither could these TikTok users.
1.
Jeff Goldblum quoting George Bernard Shaw is the inspiration we all need.
TaiPoFella
2.
Let me see if I can remember this tiny little quote. *launches into a 5 minute soliloquy* I love him.
Jen Angell
3.
People who can quote literature from memory are really something special in this world.
Rashida
4.
Jeff Goldblum does a great impression of Jeff Goldblum.
ZokTB3
5.
He’s basically Batman. I love him.
Hey, it’s Laura
6.
Most Jeff goldblum thing ever
Bubble
7.
Jeff Goldblum is my new religion.
Sean Kammer
8.
Jeff goldblum is a national treasure never let him pass on.
Dadlox76
9.
Sometimes amongst the mediocrity of late night television you find a gem.
Saturnus43
10.
I used to not like Jeff Goldblum, then I got older and realized what he’s all about.
Grammy
11.
“I want to be used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live.”
man. that got me some kinda way.
GooseKnuckle
12.
Oh my …That gave me goosebumps.
BJ-arts
13.
The nicest way to say “get back to work” of all time.
PROPAGANDA
14.
That’s the first book I’ve listened to in years.
Bob Ross
Finally …
Sir this is a Wendy’s
Cory
Jeff Goldblum’s reaction to being captured by the Super Bowl big screen made everyone’s day better
