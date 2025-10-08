If you ever needed proof that there’s basically America and then there’s the rest of the world then it’s this TikToker’s ‘butter hack’, an absolute brain melter

US cookery hacks

Despite everything that the two countries have in common, we’re well aware that there are also many cultural differences between the UK and the United States.

And not just the UK. In fact, if you ever needed proof that there’s basically America and then there’s the rest of the world then it’s this.

It’s an American TikToker called Amanda Rollins who shared her kitchen ‘hack’ for putting butter on sandwiches and we’re still thinking about it to this day. Not every day, obviously – that would be weird.

And whichever level you’re taking it on, it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

Here’s a little bit of what she had to say.

‘It occurred to me that French people do something very weird with sandwiches that I think you guys would find strange. This is butter. ‘What they do, it’s like a classic sandwich. It’s ham, cheese, and butter. Anyone outside the US would probably agree that butter on a sandwich is totally normal. ‘But for many it’s a brand new food hack that they’re just discovering for the first time.’ ‘Now this concept is totally new for me and I gotta say I like it. It provides flavor and moisture to your sandwich but it doesn’t make your sandwich soggy like mayo can.’

It’ll never catch on, Amanda!

And here are our favourite things people said about it over on TikTok.

‘Who doesn’t use butter in their sandwich? ‘

FreedomRising ‘In the UK, we also add milk to our cereal.’

Leon T. Howitt ‘The USA is another world I stg.’

Te Aroha ‘How on earth is that strange?’

Anjamanee Ellul ‘Everyone that isn’t from America eats a sandwich/baguette like that ‘ ‘Is it healthy? no. but mayonnaise is? ‘

nina.caramelita ‘How is that crazy it’s the most simple basic sandwich.’

harriatking ‘Why is butter weird? That’s wbat we do in the UK! It’s a normal thing! ‍♀️’

livhumphy ‘I can’t think of anything worse than a sandwich without butter ‘

NR ‘That’s… a completely normal way to make a sandwich??’

Boodles ❤️ ‘Watching as a French person, the surprise is opposite 😉 “Really, they don’t put butter in the US ?!”

Julie Etcheverry

It later went viral on Twitter where @thebigjohnnyd surely spoke for everyone.

America is a failed state pic.twitter.com/3mPDliWrX6 — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) September 4, 2023

Only one question remained …

‘Is this a parody?’

Angie McLean973

Last word to Amanda.

‘I promise you no one in the US is doing this, at least not on the east coast ‘

Amanda Rollins

Can’t believe (it’s not butter).

READ MORE

Donald Trump claimed he was officially a better physical specimen than Barack Obama and these 15 burns sent him packing straight to ER

Source TikTok @americanfille H/T @thebigjohnnyd