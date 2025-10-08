Lord Heseltine’s description of ‘the populist extremism of Farage’ has people shocked to find they completely agree with a Tory

Politics conservatives michael heseltine Reform UK

Forget sitting on the fence – when it comes to Reform UK, Lord Michael Heseltine reached straight for the F word. Not that one.

Heseltine at Tory conf: "Fascists of the 30s are back… Trump's language coincides with words here… The immigrant has replaced the Jew… We must make clear we will never have any part in the populist extremism of Farage. We don't need Trump's mouthpiece anywhere near No.10”. pic.twitter.com/SttF6YJ2Jo — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 7, 2025

While many from across the political spectrum dance around trying not to offend Reform supporters, Lord Heseltine was concerned only with saying exactly what he thinks.

Applause in the room as Heseltine says: "Above all we must never ever have any part in the populist extremism of Nigel Farage. We have to deal with President Trump for the next three years. we don't need his mouthpiece anywhere near Number 10" #CPC25 — Dave Burke (@DaveBurke12) October 7, 2025

Lord Heseltine, "I wouldn't touch Nigel Farage" "I hear of talk about a pact with Reform UK" "We can see Reform UK, all over Europe. Le Penn in France. AfD in Germany. Same equivalent in Italy, Spain" "It's all the same stuff" pic.twitter.com/fazQ3negMG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 7, 2025

The steadfastly pro-EU Tory peer explained his choice of words to Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight, and he wasn’t backing down.

Victoria Derbyshire, "You described Reform UK as the right wing fascists of 1930s, why?" Lord Heseltine, "Because that's what they are" "The fascists were anti Jews, and protest today us anti immigrant" "The same argument, the same human nature is being stirred up" "Enoch… pic.twitter.com/xmzO0nOFap — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 7, 2025

“You described Reform and other parties across Europe today as among the 'right wing equivalents of the fascists in the 1930s'. Why?” “Because that’s what they are.”@vicderbyshire asks Lord Heseltine about remarks he made at Conservative Party Conference.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/E48unvzORp — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 7, 2025

Some people were surprised to find themselves on the same page as a Conservative, but his words

1.

No messing from the Hes as always — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 7, 2025

2.

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery. But when it involves sacrificing a distinctive identity, as in the case of Badenoch's Conservatives with Reform, it spells disaster. And Heseltine is correct. It all has the sinister ring of 1930s-style far right politics. — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) October 8, 2025

3.

Announcement to all Tory Conference delegates: "For those wanting anti-fascist views, you'll find them at a fringe event with some bloke called Heseltine, but if you want to see Bobby J gaslight the lefties with populist nonsense, make your way to the main hall." — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 7, 2025

4.

Huge respect to Lord Heseltine, stoically turning up, at 92, in that racist sandpit of halfwitted baby freaks, to teach them some history, remind them what an electable Tory party looked like and tolerate inanities that must be insufferable for a political titan of his standing. — Brendan May (@bmay) October 7, 2025

5.

I never thought I would write these words but Michael Heseltine is I think the last decent Tory Boris Johnson hasn't managed to throw to the wolves!

A real Statesman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qrSxWrKtmJ — Baroness Patricia of Plague Island (@Patrici89225734) October 7, 2025

6.

Extraordinary that truths based on post-war anti-fascist values are confined to fringe events of the Tory conference, while Robert Jenrick is given the main stage to promote nativist white nationalism. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 7, 2025

7.

It's extraordinary that Heseltine is making a stronger argument against Reform than nearly anyone in the left. https://t.co/a4TQqVof5e — John West (@johnbestwest) October 8, 2025

8.

I never thought a former member of the thatcher regime would end up one of the very few good Tories

TBF he wasn't that bad back then either(compared to the rest), but he has certainly improved with age — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) October 7, 2025

9.

I have never voted Tory but my goodness don't we miss these genuine straight forward honest Tories in the centre who try to speak for all of us? — Baroness Patricia of Plague Island (@Patrici89225734) October 7, 2025

10.

How have we got to a stage where it’s Michael Heseltine of all people who us calling Reform out for what they are ‍♂️ #reformfascists #RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/hPAoQa72Z9 — David Igoe (@daveigoe) October 8, 2025

11.

In his 90s Michael Heseltine is the great Tory moderniser.. They should make him leader: https://t.co/1SLRBG9BYa — steve richards (@steverichards14) October 7, 2025

12.

Wow. I never thought I’d find myself agreeing with Michael Heseltine in this life. But he’s right. Reform are fascists. https://t.co/RtRpXQoCkX — Sheila Scoular (@sheilascoular) October 7, 2025

13.

As much as I disliked Heseltine's politics, I always respected his intellect. He is totally accurate here, and should be heard. — David Galloway (@HerrGalloway) October 7, 2025

14.

I know the world has truly lost the plot when I find my myself agreeing with fucking Heseltine https://t.co/PUvnP4EtUe — Gayleonthefence (@gayleonthefence) October 7, 2025

15.

If you'd told me 40 years ago that I might be even slightly aligned with Tarzan I'd have hoyed you in the clockweights for the most egregious defamation of my character.

Turns out that once he's clear of The Woman he actually seems quite sensible. — Red Leicester (I wonder why) (@Harry_Lyme_212) October 7, 2025

16.

Michael Heseltine is no liberal lefty. He lived through WW2 and knows the fascist politics of hate and lies from first-hand experience. When he says Reform are copying the politics of fascism he should be listened to. https://t.co/Nfy6j6iliy — Nick Reeves #RejoinEU #NAFO #FBPE (@nickreeves9876) October 7, 2025

We’ll leave the last word to Narinder Kaur.

The kind of MPs we desperately need – ones not afraid to call out fascism when they CLEARLY see it. https://t.co/S9V4FrtkMQ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 7, 2025

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg being completely destroyed by Michael Heseltine on his own show is surely the best thing you’ll ever watch on GB News

Source Newsnight Image Screengrab