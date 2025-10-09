Politics brexit Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice shrugged off the threat of EU steel tariffs by insisting ‘They need us more than we need them’ and it all felt grimly familiar – 17 incredulous reactions

David Harris. Updated October 9th, 2025

We’d honestly thought that, given the fortunes of The UK since the 2016 Brexit referendum, we’d heard the last of phrases such as ‘we hold all the cards’, ‘take back control’, and ‘they need us more than we need them’.

But no! Dear old Richard Tice, Deputy Leader of Reform UK, is still rolling out the the same hoary old, discredited platitudes even in the face of The EU threatening to impose tariffs on UK produced steel and to remove the rights of UK second-home owners (well, at least according to The Telegraph as regards to that second point, who appear to have been stirring the pot a little, as is their wont).

Here he is chatting with Talk TV presenter and fellow Brexiteer, Mike Graham.

Astonishing stuff. People couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2