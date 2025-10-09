‘What’s the most normal sounding fact you know that is actually mind-blowing?’ 22 proper brain melters

Life Ask Reddit strange but true

Truth is stranger than fiction. It’s a point driven home on a daily basis any time you catch a news report from the White House. But also any time you log on to Reddit.

A lot of unbelievable (and potentially useless?) wisdom came out of a recent post by u/Candy-Peach-Brooks when they asked:

What’s the most normal sounding fact you know that is actually mind-blowing?

The answers came flooding in with a wide range of information on anything from how much clouds weigh to the lining in your stomach. Keep reading to have your mind boggled.

1.

‘The fact you can unboil an egg is totally wild.’

Always-Shady-Lady

2.

‘Lighters were invented before matches.’

corcaighnj

3.

‘Your stomach gets a new lining every few days.’

f-lilbeanie

4.

‘The Belgium National Soccer team communicate in English because Belgians speak three languages; French, German, and Dutch. Some players who speak French don’t understand the other languages, while some who speak the other languages don’t understand French. To make sure everyone understands, they conduct meetings and communicate in English. I think this is kind of cool.’

DudeBello

5.

‘There are more unique ways of putting 52 playing cards in order than there are atoms in the Milky Way Galaxy.’

Wise-Environment-942

6.

‘Lobsters never stop growing.’

7cozykisses

7.

‘Sharks are older than the North Star.’

MegaTreeSeed

8.

‘Every ‘C’ in ‘Pacific Ocean’ is pronounced differently.’

e-desireinred

9.

‘The [American] football huddle was invented by the players at Gallaudet University. It is a school for the deaf so this way they could communicate in sign language without giving away anything to their opponents.’

UjustMe-4769

10.

‘Clouds can weigh millions of pounds.’

z_crimsontease