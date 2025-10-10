People have been sharing the most useless ‘life hacks’ that they’ve seen someone actually take seriously – 18 proper eye-openers

Life advice Ask Reddit fail

Advice is the easiest thing to give and the hardest thing to receive. Never is that more true than when it’s bad advice. It’s also funny as hell.

Redditor u/HumbleMajor2123 took to the internet to find out what happens when good people get bad advice.

‘What’s the most useless ‘life hack’ you’ve ever seen someone take seriously?’

Everyone loves a life hack, so it’s no surprise that people were willing to try these out. And now they know better. So in a way, maybe the tips actually did work? Meh, you be the judge.

1.

I had a family member decide that Windex was the universal solution to everything. It turned out they had gotten the idea from a scene in the movie, My Big, Fat Greek Wedding.

GrandPriapus

2.

Eating garlic raw ‘to fight wifi waves’.

ulostinvelvet

3.

Pulling out as a means of birth control. He now has three daughters.

Shadow_Integration

4.

Grinding dry pasta, then adding water to ‘make pasta.’

RedHuey

5.

I tried the one where you go into a hotel, and tell ‘em you left a phone charger in your room (to get a spare). They asked me what my name was and what room I was in and I had to backtrack.

SnailsRoamFree

6.

Walked outside and saw my neighbour spraying insect repellent on their headlights.

Asked WTF they were doing, and they said they saw a life hack video where insect repellent instantly makes your foggy headlights clear again. And, it does. It works from the DEET chemically melting off the oxidised layer of the plastic. And all the rest of it too. Your headlights will be clear for… like… two days. And then irreparably worse than ever after that.

The correct way to fix foggy headlight lenses is by sanding off the oxidised layer and then buffing it clear again, they sell kits for it at any auto parts store.

Asleep_Onion

7.

Making a phone case out of hot glue.

KlassyKlutz

8.

‘You can make this with things around your house!’ These people always have the strangest shit in their homes.

Silly-Philosopher393

9.

You’re saying you don’t have an industrial sandblasting cabinet, farrier’s anvil and antique butter churn anywhere in your apartment? Did you check behind the couch? Sometimes things slip back there.

boxofsquirrels