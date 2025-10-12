Entertainment AI ChatGPT comedy

‘When you use ChatGPT for everything’ is hilariously (and scarily) on the nose

David Harris. Updated October 12th, 2025

The AI boom certainly shows no signs of slowing down as Large Language Models of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT become ever more integral to our society.

There’s no denying that the technology is supremely useful in aiding us in so many aspects of modern life, from research to travel planning, drafting emails and getting creative inspiration.

But are we becoming too reliant on our AI assistants? This dystopian yet hilarious sketch by US comedians Joe Nunnink and Harris Alterman points out the dangers of the tech.

Thanks to AlphaFox for sharing on Twitter.

Worryingly funny stuff.

Source theharrisalterman and nunnigram H/T Alphafox78 Image Screengrab