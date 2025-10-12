‘When you use ChatGPT for everything’ is hilariously (and scarily) on the nose

Entertainment AI ChatGPT comedy

The AI boom certainly shows no signs of slowing down as Large Language Models of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT become ever more integral to our society.

There’s no denying that the technology is supremely useful in aiding us in so many aspects of modern life, from research to travel planning, drafting emails and getting creative inspiration.

But are we becoming too reliant on our AI assistants? This dystopian yet hilarious sketch by US comedians Joe Nunnink and Harris Alterman points out the dangers of the tech.

Thanks to AlphaFox for sharing on Twitter.

Soon no one will even know how to talk to another human in person… pic.twitter.com/9OMlSRhclY — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) October 7, 2025

Worryingly funny stuff.

1.

2.

3.

Me: I just watched a funny video, how should I laugh, with emojis, Lmao or hahaha? ChatGPT: A mix of all for emphasis. Me: Lmao, Hahaha, — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) October 8, 2025

4.

funny and not funny at the same time. — Truth Nomad (@TruthNomadX) October 9, 2025

5.

Help, I just watched a video that seemed funny but also a grim projection of humanity's future if we don't stop relying on you for everything. How do I respond? Hello? Hey ChatGPT answer me! — sivispacem (@sivispacem1) October 8, 2025

6.

This would be funny if it weren’t so true. — Sente (@Sente_Actual) October 8, 2025

7.

Oh my god. Stuff of nightmares. — Adi | (@AdiSpeaX) October 8, 2025

8.

This WILL happen. — Suki (@Sukarnosoh) October 9, 2025

9.

Can't decide. Should I laugh, or should I cry? Definitely funny. pic.twitter.com/MQ8tFXpnXb — VeeroTech Web Hosting (@VeeroTech) October 8, 2025

10.

Seems every post these days has someone asking grok to explain it. This is actually where we’re headed. https://t.co/JhnrV6DeXF — Kevin (@KALAccountants) October 8, 2025

11.

If this is where we're headed, society is in deep doo doo https://t.co/lk1540uq8k — Maliboooooom ! (@MalibuInvest) October 10, 2025

12.

Cognitive atrophy is a legitimate issue that is addressed by Ethical AI. This skit is funny as hell, but it also highlights the very real need to adopt Ethical AI immediately. https://t.co/nH6ubh9VDt — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) October 8, 2025

13.

14.

On at least 2 occasions I've heard someone speaking as if they were providing an AI answer to something. This video is funny but it's already evolving into daily conversation. https://t.co/JaFKvpxvO5 — Caveman™ (@GarlicRush) October 9, 2025

15.

For the sustainability of humanity, please do not let this happen. https://t.co/KqRM8HWwMC — Lianna Adams ✨ cultivating humanity-first culture (@LiannaAdams) October 9, 2025

16.

Hahahaha!!! Sad but true- eventually no one will be able to think on their own https://t.co/OTYCIJDjRy — Christine Nogales (@Nogales_Fogales) October 9, 2025

17.

Source theharrisalterman and nunnigram H/T Alphafox78 Image Screengrab