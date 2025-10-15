A single guy asked why he didn’t have a girlfriend like this and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out the park

US men relationships takedowns

To the world of relationships now – well, more specifically, the lack of them, after a presumably single guy took time out from his online dating app to troll this chap pictured with a woman who may (or may not) be his girlfriend.

Genuinely what the fuck am I doing wrong pic.twitter.com/qZDz10Bzk5 — Charles “Chuck” Anderson III (@lanktilldeath) October 12, 2025

And to this question, ‘Genuinely what the fuck am I doing wrong’ there was no shortage of A++ responses.

He seems chill bro — Bacon "Hugh" Johnson,MBA (@BreakfastBacon1) October 13, 2025

You see how he’s out of the house having fun being social? And you’re on twitter hating? — jacob (@jxcxbrxss) October 13, 2025

Treat women like human beings and they will like you, it’s really that simple — Bryan Jeansonne ⚖️ (@bjeansonne) October 13, 2025

One day folks will realize spending your time hating and shaming others is not attractive. — Cody (@TheRealCodyG) October 13, 2025

wtf does this happy couple gotta do with your own shortcomings learn to be happy for others while working on yourself and you’ll have better luck with women — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) October 14, 2025

But this one surely said it best.

well your bio says "tit enthusiast" so I would start there https://t.co/bDEQRSejTH — littleapostate (@littleapostate) October 14, 2025

Ah, yes. And that’s not all.

Case closed.

have you considered that he might be nice to her https://t.co/MzRjwZR2ra — Magdalene J. Taylor (@magdajtaylor) October 14, 2025

Next!

