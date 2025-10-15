US men relationships takedowns

A single guy asked why he didn’t have a girlfriend like this and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated October 15th, 2025

To the world of relationships now – well, more specifically, the lack of them, after a presumably single guy took time out from his online dating app to troll this chap pictured with a woman who may (or may not) be his girlfriend.

And to this question, ‘Genuinely what the fuck am I doing wrong’ there was no shortage of A++ responses.

But this one surely said it best.

Ah, yes. And that’s not all.

Case closed.

Next!

Source @lanktilldeath