Celebrity recycling takedowns

Carol Decker’s not getting on with these new plastic bottle tops and she was owned to her very heart and soul

Poke Reporter. Updated October 15th, 2025

Carol Decker – you remember – took time out from fondling her dinner service to share her frustration at the new breed of plastic bottle tops. You remember, the ones that are attached to the bottle.

And it’s fair to say she doesn’t like them, she really doesn’t like them.

And we mention it not because we still harbour a fondness for her ’80s heyday – five weeks at number one, apparently – but because of all the totally on-point responses she prompted.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were also people saying things like this.

Get in the bin.

READ MORE

A single guy asked why he didn’t have a girlfriend like this and of all the A++ responses this one knocked the rest out the park

Source @caroldecker