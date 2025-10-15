Politics antifa pam bondi

Pam Bondi admitted she still can’t figure out who runs Antifa and she was owned into oblivion by these 15 replies

Saul Hutson. Updated October 15th, 2025

Pam Bondi is angry about this Antifa organization she keeps hearing about and she’s not going to rest until she gets to the bottom of it.

Her latest threat comes via this Fox News appearance, during which Bondi swears that she will find out who is in charge of Antifa and who is funding all of these protests.

Never mind that being opposed to facism isn’t something you can charge a person with. Bondi is primed to take down someone, anyone, for mobilizing all of these people who want to speak out against an authoritarian government. Someone must pay!

The comments were more than happy to point out the idiocy of her strategy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2