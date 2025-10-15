Pam Bondi admitted she still can’t figure out who runs Antifa and she was owned into oblivion by these 15 replies

Politics antifa pam bondi

Pam Bondi is angry about this Antifa organization she keeps hearing about and she’s not going to rest until she gets to the bottom of it.

Her latest threat comes via this Fox News appearance, during which Bondi swears that she will find out who is in charge of Antifa and who is funding all of these protests.

Bondi: That’s one of the things about Antifa…. they are very organized. You’re seeing people with thousands of signs that all match… someone is funding it, we are going to get to the root of antifa and we’re going to find and charge all of those people who are causing this… pic.twitter.com/1hew4cNg1l — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

Never mind that being opposed to facism isn’t something you can charge a person with. Bondi is primed to take down someone, anyone, for mobilizing all of these people who want to speak out against an authoritarian government. Someone must pay!

The comments were more than happy to point out the idiocy of her strategy.

1.

Is he talking about these signs? They all match and have been professionally done and clearly pre-purchased?

They should hunt them down find out, as they clealry support a criminal organisation pic.twitter.com/ghhsOFUZWx — David Brookfield (大卫) – #NotACat (@DMBrookfield) October 15, 2025

2.

I just can’t believe the dumbest people in the world are running this country https://t.co/H9LHnmEgQ6 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 15, 2025

3.

Bondi thinking that matching signs is “very organized” says a lot about the current administration. — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) October 15, 2025

4.

Hey Blondie, regarding those thousands of signs that all match … pic.twitter.com/2u5r2uYiOc — Jacqueline Myers Roth (@myers_roth) October 15, 2025

5.

They have this insane delusion that surely people can’t just organically not like them. I’m so jealous of it. https://t.co/6V4vvQ5esA — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 15, 2025

6.

Like all the matching Trump signs and flags on January 6th? — JP10E (@jp10E) October 15, 2025

