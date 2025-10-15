‘What was the pinnacle of wealth to you as a child?’ – 17 not-in-the-least resentful replies

Pics nostalgia wealth

Growing up in the 70s and 80s we still have memories of visiting school friends with better-off parents whose houses were full of invaluable treasures such as Sodastreams, Laserdisc players and bidets.

Some of our friends actually had a piano in their house (although it seemed bizarre to us at the time that they couldn’t seem to be able to afford carpets).

Twitter user Jerome Caporossi was obviously feeling similarly nostalgic when he asked his followers the following question.

what was the pinnacle of wealth to you as a child? — Jerome Caporossi (@Adelaidecrypt) December 5, 2023

The replies came rolling in.

pic.twitter.com/BQz6uAg4DH — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) December 9, 2023

If you had a microwave over your stove and your fridge had the water dispenser and ice maker. — Seek Help….Fr (@FlashHendrixx) December 5, 2023

Owning a satellite dish — Winifred (@Winifunds) December 7, 2023

Their barbies had a barbie car — lara6683 (@Larawithabird) December 8, 2023

Eating out. We could never afford it. — Larsen Cundric (@larsencc) September 29, 2025

When ppl had fish tanks in their house. — $$$. (@DOLLABILLCAMILE) December 6, 2023

