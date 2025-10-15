Pics nostalgia wealth

‘What was the pinnacle of wealth to you as a child?’ – 17 not-in-the-least resentful replies

David Harris. Updated October 15th, 2025

Growing up in the 70s and 80s we still have memories of visiting school friends with better-off parents whose houses were full of invaluable treasures such as Sodastreams, Laserdisc players and bidets.

Some of our friends actually had a piano in their house (although it seemed bizarre to us at the time that they couldn’t seem to be able to afford carpets).

Twitter user Jerome Caporossi was obviously feeling similarly nostalgic when he asked his followers the following question.

The replies came rolling in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

