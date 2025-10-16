Jimmy Kimmel went nuclear on Donald Trump and his bizarre Time cover photo and the full-on Maga meltdown it prompted made it so much sweeter

Entertainment donald trump jimmy kimmel Time magazine

Ever since Jimmy Kimmel was yanked off the air and then reinstated, he has been on a tear. Most of that has been tearing Donald Trump’s image to shreds.

His latest eviseration came at the expense of Trump’s appearance on the Time magazine cover. The photo itself provided plenty of fodder, but what Kimmel really seemed to take joy in was Trump’s outrage at how he looked on the cover.

Enjoy this breakdown.

Jimmy Kimmel on Donald Trump’s TIME cover: “Every morning is a game of who am I mad at today. Is it the Cracker Barrel logo? Is it windmills? Is it Bad Bunny? Is it the Nobel Prize? Or is it the turkey vagina slapping around under my chin?” pic.twitter.com/ePvVYN5gtK — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 15, 2025

It feels like Kimmel is talking extra fast just to cram in a couple of extra punch lines before he has to send it to commercial. It was an avalanche of zingers aimed at the man who took him off the air. We get the feeling this isn’t going to stop any time soon.

That’s welcome news to Kimmel’s fans in the comments.

A sitting US President bitching about how bad he looks on Time cover. We are in unprecedented shitty territory thanks to equally shitty MAGA. — Planet Entropy (@PlanetEntropy) October 15, 2025

Mock him. Mock him. Mock him and then Mock him even more. Well done @jimmykimmel Continue to humiliate & make fun of him, his dangerous narcissism & his pathetic ignorance pic.twitter.com/7kLZoTGp3L — Still“Trying”2 Remain an Eternal Optimist☮️ (@Flywriter2) October 15, 2025

Trump’s so obsessed with his TIME cover that he’s probably got a windmill grievance hotline for bad hair days, meanwhile, the world burns while he poses for his ego parade. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 15, 2025

don’t stop, Jimmy … we need you … — greenlight (@skk1110111) October 15, 2025

Turkey vagina for the win — lil stinker (@donewithit2) October 15, 2025

It’s horns, not a crown — Mazinga (@thegreatmazinga) October 15, 2025

“Chin Jong Un” had me — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) October 15, 2025

Here for MAGA meltdown. Did not disappoint. — Adam (@Adram_805) October 15, 2025

To that point, here’s just a little nibble of the raging Magas in the replies…

He needs to be taken off the air. He’s an absolute dip shit. — Karen Stieler (@KarenStiel73443) October 15, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is not funny never has been He is a has been — SusiePJ (@PjSusie665) October 15, 2025

Poor little Jimmy! Guess what fools, Trump is winning everyday! — Kevin what (@Kevinwhat5) October 15, 2025

He sure works hard not to be funny. “You are way too boring for a comedian. Work on being hilarious like Greg Gutfeld!” — Terry King (@terryking1951) October 16, 2025

Source: Twitter @MarcoFoster_