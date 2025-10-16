Politics nigel farage PMQs Russia

Nigel Farage said there’s not much point in him being at PMQs, and it might be the most relatable he’s ever been – 14 nods of agreement

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2025

While you might not think so from the lack of attention paid to it by the media, a formerly senior member of Reform UK has recently been in serious trouble after taking bribes from Russia.

The amount of effort the party has been pouring into distancing itself from Gill would almost have been enough to get Nigel Farage to hold a surgery in Clacton. LOL. Just kidding. Nothing could come close to that.

During Wednesday’s PMQs, Keir Starmer spoke on the links between Russia and Reform UK.

We’re not quite sure what the Reform MPs found so hilarious about that. Indeed, after the session, Nigel Farage – who made 17 appearances on Russia Today – didn’t seem amused at all.

Yet another session of PMQs where I get mentioned but can't respond. There is not much point me even being there.

Oh no. Did someone point out his potential connection to Putin? How dare they! Anyway …

The internet had one or two thoughts on the matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Labour’s Chris Bryant responded with a fact that the frequently absent MP for Clacton might have missed.

