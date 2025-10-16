Nigel Farage said there’s not much point in him being at PMQs, and it might be the most relatable he’s ever been – 14 nods of agreement

Politics nigel farage PMQs Russia

While you might not think so from the lack of attention paid to it by the media, a formerly senior member of Reform UK has recently been in serious trouble after taking bribes from Russia.

The former leader of @reformparty_uk in Wales, Nathan Gill, has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from Putin’s Russia. Not once, but 8 times. If these are the friends @Nigel_Farage keeps, can he really be trusted to run the country? pic.twitter.com/zoOqb4Oj2c — Alex Barros-Curtis MP (@ABarrosCurtis) October 14, 2025

The amount of effort the party has been pouring into distancing itself from Gill would almost have been enough to get Nigel Farage to hold a surgery in Clacton. LOL. Just kidding. Nothing could come close to that.

Here is Nigel Farage claiming to @TeleriGlynJones that he’s the only senior figure in Reform who has ever met Gill. And here is Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice introducing Gill in glowing terms. pic.twitter.com/3vClzToekM — Conor Gogarty (@ConorGogarty) October 12, 2025

Zia Yusuf on Reform's connection to

Nathan Gill: "I've spoken to our leadership team and barely anyone even knows him". Who did he ask??! pic.twitter.com/SFgrX3YROf — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 29, 2025

Fiona Bruce shuts down @ZackPolanski's attempt to press @ZiaYusufUK over Reform UK's links to Putin. "Bribrary from Russia. Pretty serious for our national security." "There's other things that the audience wants to talk about", Bruce responds.#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/3a90CigFsN — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 9, 2025

During Wednesday’s PMQs, Keir Starmer spoke on the links between Russia and Reform UK.

Starmer regarding Reform’s former leader in Wales, Nathan Gill: “The member for Clacton & his deputy worked alongside someone who took money to spread Putin’s propaganda. They have serious questions to answer about what they knew”#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/abapwjRTA8 — David (@Zero_4) October 15, 2025

We’re not quite sure what the Reform MPs found so hilarious about that. Indeed, after the session, Nigel Farage – who made 17 appearances on Russia Today – didn’t seem amused at all.

Oh no. Did someone point out his potential connection to Putin? How dare they! Anyway …

Nigel Farage said it – he admires Putin. He’s a fan of Trump who is a threat to European democracy (and security). The ex-leader of Farage’s party in is accused of accepting Russian bribes. Nuff said? pic.twitter.com/NRooWMWjd1 — Dale Vince (@DaleVince) February 24, 2025

The internet had one or two thoughts on the matter.

1.

Like everything else, you think it's a waste of time unless it's all about you. May as well get back to your other 12 jobs. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 15, 2025

2.

"It's not fair!" whines Nigel Farage, Britain's most prominent victim. pic.twitter.com/0cEBE9zQlY — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) October 15, 2025

3.

Tell us you’re a rampant narcissist without telling us you’re a raging narcissist. Jeez, Nige. I know you believe your own press, but you really have to remember that you only have five measly MPs. Three of which, you nicked from the Tories. We won’t miss you if you walk … https://t.co/p7pnWqqG3j — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 15, 2025

4.

Diane Abbot was ignored 46 times..whilst they discussed her. You aren't special pic.twitter.com/XyBmW503ZX — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 15, 2025

5.

Farage said something I cn't disagree with. He's right – there isn't pic.twitter.com/FolFk88SXZ — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 15, 2025

6.

Oh, have a strong brew, Nige. To be fair you've figured it out. There's no point turning up to speak, because when you do, it's utter, utter nonsense. — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) October 15, 2025

7.

Yes, the Duma would suit you better. https://t.co/eDfRfphllL — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 15, 2025

8.

Please feel free to fuck off then. It’s not as though you add anything of merit or value. https://t.co/o6SPlu7SD5 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) October 15, 2025

9.

"There is not much point me even being there." ….. https://t.co/rFQkDVi3gt pic.twitter.com/Xr4uvfeb92 — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) October 15, 2025

10.

You actually have to turn up more than once a month for people to notice you're there you gammon handbag. https://t.co/8KR9bXDYAL — Bali Eric (@itsmarcroberts) October 15, 2025

11.

I agree. There is no point you being in the House of Commons. Just like there was no point you being in the European Parliament (apart from the salary and pension etc). But the point of you working for Russia TV was to promote Putin. — Chris Rennard (@LordRennard) October 15, 2025

12.

Perhaps it’s time to introduce mandatory minimum attendance levels for MPs. https://t.co/9GWOw9DJOs — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) October 15, 2025

13.

When it comes to not being there, no-one can deny your expertise. pic.twitter.com/hLJZlVjOkI — Michael Merrifield (@AstroMikeMerri) October 15, 2025

14.

You’re paid to be there. Stop moaning and just do your job for once. https://t.co/h5iBex8iyy — Paul Fisher (@PaulEFishr) October 15, 2025

Labour’s Chris Bryant responded with a fact that the frequently absent MP for Clacton might have missed.

Parliament sits more than one day a week. And it’s about far more than pmqs. https://t.co/i8HZ9rjPTk — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 15, 2025

