Nigel Farage whinged about “vegan tampons in men’s toilets” – 16 hilarious reactions that refused to take the bait

News nigel farage Reform UK UK Politics

Let’s check in on Nigel Farage, shall we? Poor dear hasn’t had much coverage lately.

Hot on the heels of his recent appearance before the US Congress, awkward questions about his house, being snubbed by King Charles and claiming migrants are eating swans, Farage has landed on a new cause.

The National Trust has put vegan tampons in men’s toilets. God help us. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 10, 2025

His tweet reads:

“The National Trust has put vegan tampons in men’s toilets. God help us.”

This would appear to be a reference to a story in the Daily Mail (where else?), where an elderly man was “confused” to find the products in the men’s toilets at the National Trust-owned Sizergh Castle in the Lake District.

Farage’s protestation certainly got attention online – a lot of it from people jumping in to have some fun, as well as to point out that the Reform UK leader might be trying to divert attention away from another, erm, tricky news cycle for the party.

1.

Just pop to Boots if you want the non vegan ones babe — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 10, 2025

2.

No, actually it was one toilet you old, out of touch man. It was in a male toilet and likely for vulnerable people that identify as men but still have periods. Where’s the issue? It was installed by an organisation that also provides products to help people with prostate… — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) October 10, 2025

3.

Hey Siri – do you have any examples of how politicians try to distract us when they are in trouble ? (Asking for a friend) https://t.co/cs8yMnAry2 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 10, 2025

4.

"Hey Nigel… quick one but the media are getting a bit noisy about the Nathan Gill/ Russia stuff… Are you able to just chuck out a tweet about trans people and The National Trust or something? Probably worth chucking in a 'vegan' too for good measure… yeah, cheers boss." https://t.co/9uQMFeXVI3 — Bold Politics (@_BoldPolitics) October 10, 2025

5.

I was fine with it until I saw they were vegan, a fucking disgrace. I want my meat filled tampons like a proper patriot https://t.co/3RiXNYxBKK — James Denton (@Denton_james) October 10, 2025

6.

Why do these guys all freak out about this shit?! Like honestly, who cares? https://t.co/zMZObYrMKk — Jamie Carroll (@jec79) October 10, 2025

7.

8.

The classic Trump deflection technique

People getting too close to the real questions – throw a load of bollocks out there and watch the cult lap it up — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 10, 2025

9.

That random right-wing headline generator worth every penny https://t.co/OIkjOLabzT — Joe Skeaping (@JSkeaping) October 11, 2025

10.

The *rolls dice* National Trust has put *spins wheel* Vegan *picks name out of hat* tampons in *flips coin* men's toilets. God help us indeed Nige https://t.co/yjIwW9iIS9 — The Mind Probe (@TheMindProbe2) October 10, 2025

11.

Hey Nigel, we've had durex machines in women's toilets for years. What's your point? — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) October 10, 2025

12.

You don’t have to use them, Nigel. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 10, 2025

13.

seriously, who cares? like if you don't need them just don't use them, it's simple… pic.twitter.com/3BmmEdEmGO https://t.co/7YIhlpUK6L — hallo-beeeeeeaan (@beeeeeeaan) October 10, 2025

14.

it’s not a competition or anything but in time nightclub [circa 1995] we had spherical toothbrushes in little balls, eight varieties of durex, and a man with 100 aftershaves who was also a mitsubishi dealership. beat that! https://t.co/Uzj88bdPJI — jamie (@metamacky) October 11, 2025

15.

Vegan Tampons is a phenomenal name for a punk band to be fair to Auld Nigel here https://t.co/9z0q8domC5 pic.twitter.com/CB5RKziAZ4 — ALL RIGHT IDIOTS (@ALLRIGHTIDIOTS) October 10, 2025

16.

Source: Twitter/X/nigel_farage

Image via: Nigel Farage and Kev Thacker.