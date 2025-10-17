Someone shared how they’d finally got a tiny job done they’d been putting off for months and it was today’s most relatable thing

Life homes

To Twitter now, where @soyaranoor went viral – wildly viral – with their tale of a tiny job they’d been putting for months and had finally got done.

yesterday i completed a chore that i’ve been putting off for 5 months. it took me 20 minutes. i will learn nothing from this — ً (@soyaranoor) October 13, 2025

And while we might be in danger of over-using the word ‘relatable’ there was nothing quite so relatable as this. Well, that’s if the reaction it got on Twitter is anything to go by.

We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have and these people surely said it best.

1.

When I finally put my chair clothes away — Mr. Eat Your Leftovers (@CHAC3R) October 13, 2025

2.

I have adhd and honestly the best method I found is a tiktok that said “make it a game”, so “how long would this take me” if it’s like 15 mins try beat that time and make it a 10 minute job, you get the satisfaction of the task being done AND doing it quicker — Ems (@emilyxwardx) October 13, 2025

3.

4.

I think we build it up in our minds until it feels overwhelming. That 20-minute chore becomes a huge project. The relief after finishing is always worth it though, right? — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) October 14, 2025

5.

I just put up a TV I bought in March pic.twitter.com/hX29XxTfYC — Just Came Here to Chill (@NiaLotus) October 14, 2025

6.

Girl. The amount of times I’ve been to this very crux of reality. And don’t learn a DAMN THING — Theresa Neal (@teacupolous) October 13, 2025

7.

Instead of rewarding myself after I complete a task, I've started rewarding myself before I start as extra motivation. I call it a "preward" and I can confirm it does not work at all. — Steve S (@StevenLSvendsen) October 14, 2025

8.

Help i still need to write AND send an email that i know it would take me less than an hour but ive been postponing it for 2,5 months — dean (@fluffycalicos) October 13, 2025

9.

Any activit you plan on doing takes up as much time as you dedicate to it.

If you plan to do it in 1 hour you will, 3 days, you will too. The activity is fluid, and time the mold — Micah (@neenyi_) October 13, 2025

10.

Story of my life pic.twitter.com/wKRcE5mqhp — BitShit (@Bitshit1) October 14, 2025

11.

this chore will come up again or another you know that takes 20 minutes will and you'll tell yourself "it'll take 20 minutes ill just do it later" — Rec0nn76 (@Rec0nn76) October 14, 2025

12.

then i tell myself “i got this next week” and put it off for another five months — trippie (@trippietrack) October 14, 2025

13.

Trust me, you can make it to 6 months and beyond. Just takes practice. — James (@Stratcat706) October 15, 2025

We’re with this person.

I have done this multiple times and learned nothing each time! https://t.co/R4mAqt9gyh — Paul Hsieh (@PaulHsieh) October 14, 2025

