Ted Cruz has a wild take on who is behind the No Kings rally and it proves Magas don’t understand how peaceful protests work

The Magas continue to get angrier and angrier about the No Kings Rally. And it hasn’t even happened yet.

Ted Cruz fired the latest shots. Cruz went on TV making completely baseless claims that Hungarian philanthropist, Goerge Soros, is funding the latest No Kings rally. He also believes the peaceful protests will become riots, which he states multiple times as a fact vs. just his own opinion.

Ted Cruz: Follow the money. You look at this No Kings rally—there’s considerable evidence that George Soros is behind funding these rallies which may well turn into riots.

pic.twitter.com/8yCIDvOIqV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 16, 2025

These poor, angry Maga clowns just can’t wrap their heads around the idea that a group of people would put their own time and energy into a movement because they are passionate about it. The people gathering for the No Kings rallies just don’t want to see their democracy turn into a dictatorship. Shouldn’t be that hard to understand. Cruz tries to turn this into a “gotcha!” moment and instead just exposes himself as a total fraud without any true beliefs.

The comments were ready to start the rally early.

1.

The guy on the left is worth 7 billion dollars

The guy on the right is worth 500 billion dollars and Ted Cruz is trying to tell us, the guy on the left is the bigger problem in politics!???????? pic.twitter.com/8iN4pP8cgA — Don Juan! (@BoiJuanda) October 16, 2025

2.

3.

Marches that turn into riots? In America? C’mon….. pic.twitter.com/lZd3aleq4J — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith65780) October 16, 2025

4.

Sorry Ted! I am marching for FREE…American!

This administration is horrific! pic.twitter.com/vP5vyToA28 — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) October 16, 2025

5.

I hope Soros sues him for slander. Republicans have a habit of making wild accusations without proof. — @Fievel131. (@Fievel131) October 16, 2025

6.

Ted Cruz’s comments are ridiculous… he’s talking about riots and violence before an event has actually occurred… sowing seeds of aggression… organizers associated with the second round of the ‘No Kings’ rallies scheduled for this weekend have all talked about peaceful… — DeSota Wilson (@desota) October 16, 2025

7.