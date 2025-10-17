Politics george soros no kings ted cruz

Ted Cruz has a wild take on who is behind the No Kings rally and it proves Magas don’t understand how peaceful protests work

Saul Hutson. Updated October 17th, 2025

The Magas continue to get angrier and angrier about the No Kings Rally. And it hasn’t even happened yet.

Ted Cruz fired the latest shots. Cruz went on TV making completely baseless claims that Hungarian philanthropist, Goerge Soros, is funding the latest No Kings rally. He also believes the peaceful protests will become riots, which he states multiple times as a fact vs. just his own opinion.

These poor, angry Maga clowns just can’t wrap their heads around the idea that a group of people would put their own time and energy into a movement because they are passionate about it. The people gathering for the No Kings rallies just don’t want to see their democracy turn into a dictatorship. Shouldn’t be that hard to understand. Cruz tries to turn this into a “gotcha!” moment and instead just exposes himself as a total fraud without any true beliefs.

The comments were ready to start the rally early.

