Politics JD Vance owned Pete hegseth

JD Vance sprang to the defence of Pete Hegseth’s ‘Russia flag’ tie and was owned all the way to Men’s Warehouse and back

Saul Hutson. Updated October 20th, 2025

Give credit where it’s due, the White House sticks up for its own. Even when they’re blatantly wrong.

Pete Hegseth was present for the White House’s most recent visit with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While letting a war mongering animal like Hegseth into that meeting is a questionable decision in the first place, what really caught everyone’s attention was the tie Hegseth wore to the meeting. Notice anything in particular about it?

The internet took notice of Hegseth’s sartorial decision rather quickly. Responses piled up questioning the pettiness of one of the Administration’s highest ranking officials. This made JD Vance upset. So he decided to set the record straight.

Unfortunately for Vance, his answer was not sufficient. Things quickly spiraled in the wrong direction for the VP from there, as he was endlessly owned into oblivion for his half-assed, and inaccurate, defense. Here’s just a smattering of the replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

READ MORE

JD Vance was asked why he wanted to be Vice President and his answer was as damning as it was totally on-brand

Source: Twitter @RealJakeBroe