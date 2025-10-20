JD Vance sprang to the defence of Pete Hegseth’s ‘Russia flag’ tie and was owned all the way to Men’s Warehouse and back

Politics JD Vance owned Pete hegseth

Give credit where it’s due, the White House sticks up for its own. Even when they’re blatantly wrong.

Pete Hegseth was present for the White House’s most recent visit with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While letting a war mongering animal like Hegseth into that meeting is a questionable decision in the first place, what really caught everyone’s attention was the tie Hegseth wore to the meeting. Notice anything in particular about it?

Pete Hegseth showed up to the White House meeting today with President Zelensky wearing a Russian tricolor flag tie. These people love Putin and Russia. pic.twitter.com/qECryLQclY — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) October 17, 2025

The internet took notice of Hegseth’s sartorial decision rather quickly. Responses piled up questioning the pettiness of one of the Administration’s highest ranking officials. This made JD Vance upset. So he decided to set the record straight.

Or maybe he was wearing the colors of America https://t.co/K1zNmVIAA5 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2025

Unfortunately for Vance, his answer was not sufficient. Things quickly spiraled in the wrong direction for the VP from there, as he was endlessly owned into oblivion for his half-assed, and inaccurate, defense. Here’s just a smattering of the replies.

His pocket square is an American flag. His tie is a Russian one. I hope that helps https://t.co/x8XgccrMUb — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 18, 2025

Russia has something to say pic.twitter.com/Y16fH8Wk9n — Chief Marvel ⚓️ (@757GamecockGirl) October 18, 2025

Not a coincidence. Not hiding it at all. https://t.co/jA9KCyQx2n — Thomas Johnson ☮️ (@ThomasJinLA) October 17, 2025

I’m so ashamed to be an American. To every single Ukrainian, I am so so sorry. https://t.co/EQrEuKr75s — sparkles (@aprilsparkles1) October 18, 2025

Or maybe he was 2am drunk shopping on Amazon. https://t.co/tFLlVlieU0 pic.twitter.com/8lRkmgDM0X — Billy Jensen (@Billyjensen) October 18, 2025

The VP does not know the order of Americas colors or the shade of Liberty Blue. https://t.co/JFhUHt5aeY — kansas city cheats (@Anayalation96) October 20, 2025

I love that JD Vance’s entire job is just constant terrible spin control https://t.co/KJgel8cxz2 — zach reinert (@zachreinert0) October 18, 2025

Wow…you know @RealJakeBroe is close to something if JD Vance take a break from putting on eye liner and hunting couches to do this. https://t.co/a3PVba4n75 — Knarf (@watchelontusk) October 20, 2025

