Politics takedowns Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson didn’t want to ‘get all political’ on his Israel visit but he did anyway and got schooled into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated October 20th, 2025

Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to use his proper name – took time out from organising protest marches and turning up in court to visit Israel.

We know this because he hasn’t stopped wanging on about it on Twitter, and appears to be doing his best to come across as the world’s worst travelogue presenter. And, to be fair, he’s absolutely nailing it.

Not least this bit when he said he didn’t want to ‘get all political’ during his trip to Jerusalem but he did, obviously, and ended up schooled into next year.

And the queue of people queuing up to own him stretched all the way back to Westminster Magistrates Court.

And also this bit, very much this bit.

READ MORE

A Maga claimed she savagely owned the libs by wearing her favourite hat to a ‘No Kings’ protest and it blew up spectacularly in her face – 14 magnificent takedowns

Source @TRobinsonNewEra