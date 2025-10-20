Tommy Robinson didn’t want to ‘get all political’ on his Israel visit but he did anyway and got schooled into next year

Politics takedowns Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to use his proper name – took time out from organising protest marches and turning up in court to visit Israel.

We know this because he hasn’t stopped wanging on about it on Twitter, and appears to be doing his best to come across as the world’s worst travelogue presenter. And, to be fair, he’s absolutely nailing it.

Not least this bit when he said he didn’t want to ‘get all political’ during his trip to Jerusalem but he did, obviously, and ended up schooled into next year.

It was amazing feeling to go on a Christian pilgrimage in Jerusalem. This would be impossible if Israel fell to a Caliphate. I encourage everyone to visit this truly historical city ✝️ pic.twitter.com/qLpT263002 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 19, 2025

And the queue of people queuing up to own him stretched all the way back to Westminster Magistrates Court.

The Church you visited, Tommy? Its keys are held by two Muslim families, the Nuseibehs and Joudehs, guardians since Saladin’s time in 1187.

Muslims protected Christianity’s holiest site for 900 years.

Your ignorance, however, remains impressively unprotected. @TRobinsonNewEra https://t.co/H8eNd1thq9 — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) October 19, 2025

The keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre are held by two Muslim families: Joudeh family holds the keys & Nuseibeh family are the doorkeepers who open & close the church. This arrangement was made by Saladin in the 12th century and symbolizes Muslim-Christian coexistence. — Wasim kempson (@wasimkempson) October 19, 2025

ironically a Muslim family have the keys for that site for more than a 1000 years https://t.co/5vYEtnRs0R — alsg3an (@alsg3an1) October 19, 2025

Those sites have literally been preserved for thousands of years under multiple Caliphates you dumb cunt — Mohammed Hasan (@MohammedJHasan) October 19, 2025

Can someone let the gentleman know why it is that two Muslim families keep the keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.. and what recent statements by same ancient churches in Jerusalem stated about land and asset confiscation…. not least how much crusaders ransacked.. https://t.co/yQqvxN4vLc — Ziya Meral (@Ziya_Meral) October 19, 2025

Imagine going on a “Christian pilgrimage” & not realising the keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre are still held by Muslims, as they’ve been since 1187.

You thanked Israel, but it’s Muslims who’ve kept the Church of the Holy Sepulchre open to Christians for nine centuries,… — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) October 19, 2025

This idiot doesn't know that Christians went for pilgrimage to Jerusalem freely during Muslim rule (even before and after the crusades.) https://t.co/HwgPdNz7mK — Full Circle (@PKSstu) October 19, 2025

And also this bit, very much this bit.

“Obviously his body’s not there, because he rose again …” https://t.co/T5SYuUPXKT — Alex Niven (@Alex_Niven) October 20, 2025

