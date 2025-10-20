Sport comebacks rugby league

You don’t have to be a rugby fan to enjoy this A++ comeback which goes straight into the all-time hall of fame

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2025

You don’t have to be a rugby fan to enjoy this A++ comeback which, given the amount of times we write about it on these pages, is undoubtedly a very good thing.

It’s someone called Matthew Shaw over on Twitter who by the looks of his timeline is something of a rugby fan. And he appears to know his stuff – really know his stuff – given the number of exclusives he shares with his followers.

Except one particular follower was unhappy with his constant use of the word ‘exlcusive’ when they appeared to be nothing of the sort.

And Andy’s response goes straight into the all-time hall of fame.

Boom! It’s the ‘pal’ that really makes it for us.

There was also this.

Well yes, it was done with the best intentions. Everyone’s a winner.

Source @M_Shaw1