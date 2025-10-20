You don’t have to be a rugby fan to enjoy this A++ comeback which goes straight into the all-time hall of fame

Sport comebacks rugby league

You don’t have to be a rugby fan to enjoy this A++ comeback which, given the amount of times we write about it on these pages, is undoubtedly a very good thing.

It’s someone called Matthew Shaw over on Twitter who by the looks of his timeline is something of a rugby fan. And he appears to know his stuff – really know his stuff – given the number of exclusives he shares with his followers.

Exclusive: Wakefield Trinity are set to sign Leeds Rhinos youngster Jack Sinfield.https://t.co/3lPDqi8Sgd — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) October 18, 2025

Except one particular follower was unhappy with his constant use of the word ‘exlcusive’ when they appeared to be nothing of the sort.

Why do you write exclusive in front of your posts?

They’re not exclusive, All out rugby league broke it an hour before you! — Andy Kaye (@fish21485562) October 18, 2025

And Andy’s response goes straight into the all-time hall of fame.

Andy, I’m the editor of All Out Rugby League pal. https://t.co/Dz28MthFW0 — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) October 18, 2025

Boom! It’s the ‘pal’ that really makes it for us.

You really should have written exclusive at the start of that reply — Jon Male (@JonjMale) October 19, 2025

I think if I was u Andy I’d delete my account after that, Matts done ya big time — Marcelo (@BJH260411) October 18, 2025

There was also this.

You’ve owned him here… but on the other hand he was kinda protecting the interests of the publication you edit??? — Bo Park (@BoPark16) October 18, 2025

Well yes, it was done with the best intentions. Everyone’s a winner.

