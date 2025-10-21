Mike Graham said he suffered a most unfortunate Facebook hack and of all the funny replies this one beat all-comers

Celebrity mike graham

Spare a thought, if you will, for Mike Graham – you remember – the Talk TV presenter who has apologised after his Facebook account was hacked.

The presenter’s Facebook page featured a (since deleted) hateful diatribe about ‘multicultural bollocks’ and suggested we were ‘surrounded by non-white people’ who should ‘just f*ck off’.

How utterly disgusting.

On Sunday night my Facebook was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge. It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don’t share. As soon as I found out I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cyber security… — Mike Graham (@Iromg) October 20, 2025

Well if it can happen to Ian Botham it can happen to anyone, right Mike?

Graham’s apology prompted no end of helpful replies …

How awful this has happened. You can of course immediately clear your name by posting the recent log on history of your account – this will show where the account has been accessed from thus immediately sharing insight into which dastardly individual has tried to smear your name. — Rach (@MsVespertilio) October 20, 2025

Impressive that the hacker used the picture you'd just posted on Twitter, moments beforehand. https://t.co/0bybicY9ss pic.twitter.com/fStYd1qVx0 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 21, 2025

Was your X hacked as well or is this normal for you? pic.twitter.com/p1xjeX3fMo — Florence Lox (@floboflo) October 20, 2025

Plank of the Week https://t.co/j1n5sZggBX — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) October 20, 2025

You do know every login attempt is tracked, don't you? So if the police were to get involved, they'd soon find out quite easily? — Adam Blackburn (@IgnisAFB) October 20, 2025

And quite a few especially sympathetic ones (never less than fair and balanced …)

Sorry to hear that Mike. Unfortunately, if you see the world through common sense fairness and integrity, respect and justice, you become the enemy. Stay strong and pray that this dark cloud that covers the UK will soon be burnt away by pure bright enlightened saints — Mike (@Mikexallow1918) October 21, 2025

Anyway, we mention it because surely the very best response went to @TheIDSmiths.

We're going to need some concrete evidence https://t.co/aZE3Jxtzvo — The Pat McFaddens (@TheIDSmiths) October 20, 2025

Boom!

That won’t be easy. It’s not like it grows on trees. — Disco Dave (@DiscooDave1969) October 21, 2025

And just in case anyone needs reminding …

“You can’t grow concrete.” Have a lovely Monday everyone. pic.twitter.com/ZYHDw1bgPg — HLTCO (@HLTCO) March 10, 2025

Don’t forget to use lots of numbers, capital letters and special symbols in that new password, Mike. You can never be too careful.

