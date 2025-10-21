Celebrity mike graham

Mike Graham said he suffered a most unfortunate Facebook hack and of all the funny replies this one beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated October 21st, 2025

Spare a thought, if you will, for Mike Graham – you remember – the Talk TV presenter who has apologised after his Facebook account was hacked.

The presenter’s Facebook page featured a (since deleted) hateful diatribe about ‘multicultural bollocks’ and suggested we were ‘surrounded by non-white people’ who should ‘just f*ck off’.

How utterly disgusting.

Well if it can happen to Ian Botham it can happen to anyone, right Mike?

Graham’s apology prompted no end of helpful replies …

And quite a few especially sympathetic ones (never less than fair and balanced …)

Anyway, we mention it because surely the very best response went to @TheIDSmiths.

Boom!

And just in case anyone needs reminding …

Don’t forget to use lots of numbers, capital letters and special symbols in that new password, Mike. You can never be too careful.

