Lay’s crisps is having a rebrand because ’42 per cent of Americans didn’t know their potato chips were made from potatoes’, and the facepalm is visible from space

A quick glance at the US political news is generally enough to convince anyone that the world is getting dumber by the minute, but a story from the business world will surely remove all doubt.

According to the company, a 2021 survey in the US showed that 42% of those asked had no idea the crisps – or, to use the American expression, potato chips – were made from real potatoes, so the Lay’s rebrand will include –

‘photos of potatoes on the bag, and the phrase “Made with real potatoes.”’

If that doesn’t do it, nothing will.

Now, we’ve all learnt to be a little sceptical of things we read on the internet, even if it’s accompanied by video footage of the thing in question – thanks a bunch, AI – so we’re not going to swear this survey is as straightforward as it’s being painted. The story, however, had people rolling their eyes and doing the odd facepalm.

Here are a few favourite responses.

1.

how have humans made it this far — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 9:33 PM

2.

Lay's used to have a little blurb on the back of their potato chip bags explaining the origin and process of making their chips and I always felt it was a mistake to get rid of that. At last, sweet meaningless vindication [image or embed] — caffeine anxiety literal death (@mxdshipwreck.bsky.social) October 21, 2025 at 1:13 AM

3.

im not gonna lie, the fact that 42% of americans dont know lays are made out of potatoes seems like a bigger issue than just branding they should ditch the rebrand and invest in adult schooling or something fortune.com/2025/10/10/p… [image or embed] — business goose (@goose.art) October 20, 2025 at 10:01 PM

4.

5.

Did they ask what percentage associate potatoes with wooden crates before they did the big wooden-crate rebrand? — Jeri Smith-Ready (@jsmithready.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 9:54 PM

6.

7.

Well, back in 2017, 7% of people surveyed thought chocolate milk came from brown cows. Add that to people getting dumber since then… — Millie K., Roleplay Mouse (@hungrymilliek.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 9:54 PM

8.

… what did they think the chips were made from? — Thad Ochocinco, Active Listener (@thadochocinco.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 9:37 PM

9.