Lay’s crisps is having a rebrand because ’42 per cent of Americans didn’t know their potato chips were made from potatoes’, and the facepalm is visible from space
A quick glance at the US political news is generally enough to convince anyone that the world is getting dumber by the minute, but a story from the business world will surely remove all doubt.
According to the company, a 2021 survey in the US showed that 42% of those asked had no idea the crisps – or, to use the American expression, potato chips – were made from real potatoes, so the Lay’s rebrand will include –
‘photos of potatoes on the bag, and the phrase “Made with real potatoes.”’
If that doesn’t do it, nothing will.
Now, we’ve all learnt to be a little sceptical of things we read on the internet, even if it’s accompanied by video footage of the thing in question – thanks a bunch, AI – so we’re not going to swear this survey is as straightforward as it’s being painted. The story, however, had people rolling their eyes and doing the odd facepalm.
Here are a few favourite responses.
1.
how have humans made it this far
2.
Lay's used to have a little blurb on the back of their potato chip bags explaining the origin and process of making their chips and I always felt it was a mistake to get rid of that. At last, sweet meaningless vindication
3.
im not gonna lie, the fact that 42% of americans dont know lays are made out of potatoes seems like a bigger issue than just branding
they should ditch the rebrand and invest in adult schooling or something
4.
Are people aware that popcorn is made out of corn?
5.
Did they ask what percentage associate potatoes with wooden crates before they did the big wooden-crate rebrand?
6.
Ask them where bacon and ham and hamburger meat come from and see if they say, "The store".
7.
Well, back in 2017, 7% of people surveyed thought chocolate milk came from brown cows.
Add that to people getting dumber since then…
8.
… what did they think the chips were made from?
9.
This is as bad as the lady who said she was down to try the honey bun flavored iced coffee until she saw it was artificially flavored like they had the option to pick the honeys fresh from the honey bun tree.
