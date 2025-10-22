A snowflake Maga cried foul at the left being ‘constantly crude’ and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

US magas

Over on the Piers Morgan Show on YouTube – not a phrase we use too often, obviously – that President Trump meme in which he flew a plane spewing shit all over America was naturally a hot topic for debate.

And it was during that debate that Democrat Harry Sisson accused Maga right-wing political activist Jack Posobiec – he’s the one on the right, naturally – of being ‘up Donald Trump’s colon’.

And Posobiec’s reaction sent global supplies of irony plummeting.

MAGA lunatic Jack Posobiec insulted me and then cried when I responded and said “have you crawled out of Donald Trump’s colon yet?” It’a shame he’s such a snowflake! pic.twitter.com/28gCMHwKHS — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 21, 2025

Least self-aware person we’ve seen since the last snowflake Maga we wrote about.

This is a real picture of me versus Jack today pic.twitter.com/BHNKobtFzr — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 21, 2025

He is such a weak little bitch pic.twitter.com/TvywoFQzKT — Alex Gee (@alexg_7426) October 21, 2025

Okay, not going to lie. I might have to give harry this one. That was a pretty good one — long_beard_patriot (@USAisback76) October 22, 2025

maga always the victim…. Didn’t you know? — Jason Bee (@RealJasonBee) October 22, 2025

Lol you cooked him. He got upset — LohkiO19 (@LohkiO19) October 22, 2025

READ MORE

Source