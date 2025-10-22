US magas

A snowflake Maga cried foul at the left being ‘constantly crude’ and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

Poke Reporter. Updated October 22nd, 2025

Over on the Piers Morgan Show on YouTube – not a phrase we use too often, obviously – that President Trump meme in which he flew a plane spewing shit all over America was naturally a hot topic for debate.

And it was during that debate that Democrat Harry Sisson accused Maga right-wing political activist Jack Posobiec – he’s the one on the right, naturally – of being ‘up Donald Trump’s colon’.

And Posobiec’s reaction sent global supplies of irony plummeting.

Least self-aware person we’ve seen since the last snowflake Maga we wrote about.

