US Fox News hamburger helper

Fox News said people were having to tighten their wallets but didn’t say why and their silence was simply deafening – 18 replies that have 100% beef

Saul Hutson. Updated October 23rd, 2025

Economy drooping? Wallet tightening up? No worries, Hamburger Helper is here to save the day!

Fox News issued a report on the surging sales of this “there’s nothing else to make tonight so let’s just throw this on the stove real quick” last resort meal replacement.

Have I ever had Hamburger Helper? Absolutely. Am I ashamed to admit that I eat it even if my kids aren’t there for dinner? Also yes. Am I willing to accept this increase in sales as a good sign for the economy and America in general, so much so that it’s worth smiling about through a news report? Hard no.

Same goes for the angry people of Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2