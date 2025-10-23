Fox News said people were having to tighten their wallets but didn’t say why and their silence was simply deafening – 18 replies that have 100% beef

US Fox News hamburger helper

Economy drooping? Wallet tightening up? No worries, Hamburger Helper is here to save the day!

Fox News issued a report on the surging sales of this “there’s nothing else to make tonight so let’s just throw this on the stove real quick” last resort meal replacement.

Fox: One tried and true brand is making a big comeback as consumers tighten their wallets—Hamburger Helper. The mix of mac and cheese and ground beef is seeing a surge in sales. pic.twitter.com/YL51qODA8J — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 22, 2025

Have I ever had Hamburger Helper? Absolutely. Am I ashamed to admit that I eat it even if my kids aren’t there for dinner? Also yes. Am I willing to accept this increase in sales as a good sign for the economy and America in general, so much so that it’s worth smiling about through a news report? Hard no.

Same goes for the angry people of Twitter.

1.

Nothing screams great economy like celebrating the return of Hamburger Helper. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 22, 2025

2.

Why do consumers have to “tighten their wallets,” Kayleigh? https://t.co/LCoJu5iTLa — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 22, 2025

3.

I can’t believe they’re literally applauding this. This means that people are hurting horribly! — Frank Drebin (@m_m_m_m_m_m_m7) October 22, 2025

4.

This isn’t a flex or a fun return to nostalgia, it’s a recession indicator. https://t.co/TYSHrOs1yf — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2025

5.

Milquetoast is celebrating Americans returning to shit processed food. What a Golden Age we live in… MAHA or whatever… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 22, 2025

6.

7.

When I was a little kid, we were poor and on food stamps, and we ate plenty of Hamburger Helper. The fact that it’s surging now isn’t good news, folks. The trump economy is UNAFFORDABLE. pic.twitter.com/bdo0GkVCsC — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 23, 2025

8.

The way this economy is going, we’re going to have to ditch the hamburger and go straight to the helper. But at least we can rest easy knowing that our President will soon be enjoying his $250M ballroom. — Eric (@Ericland55) October 23, 2025

9.