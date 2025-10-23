Ever wondered what Batman would be like if it were set in England? This. It’d be exactly like this

Entertainment batman comedy

If you haven’t seen any content from video creator camquestions, you’ve been missing out on some genuine hilarity.

His popular posts include brutally funny takedowns of people in local Facebook groups, darkly comical tattoo designs and a whole raft of varied comedy sketches.

In 2023, he explored ‘If Batman was set in England’, and all we can say is forget Robert Pattinson, forget Ben Affleck, in fact – you can even forget Michael Keaton. This Batman is the true benchmark.

“Have you spoke to Superman, just cos he’s got the power of flight, see – and I’m actually just in the van. I’m not even in the Batmobile. Been doing tip runs all morning.”

That’s it. That’s exactly what Batman would be like if Bob Kane had been from the North of England.

Quite rightly, TikTok users brought the love.

Ngl it’s the “Hiya ” from Robin that sold it to me unfathomably British.

verbalencouragement

Quality. Absolutely howling at the idea of Batman and Robin doing tip runs.

trevorevans891

Not the Greggs.

shannoncindy33

Hahahahahah THIS IS WHAT THE INTERNET WAS INTENDED FOR.

Jo_Zazz

This was the Robert Pattinson Batman we deserved.

Nina

This is brilliant it kept getting funnier.

RalaRwdins

The accent makes it 10× better.

za the viking

This sounds like EVERY on call engineer I’ve ever rung past 6pm whilst I’m at work

LexiLou1003

Someone called TheBeekeeper posted this relatable comment.

I’d watch a 3-hour film based on this.

Well …you never know.

You can find and follow him as Camquestions on Instagram and YouTube, where you can catch up on all his very funny posts.

READ MORE

This hilarious sketch shows why there should be a(nother) Welsh Batman

Source Camquestions Image Screengrab