This Caerphilly man’s perfect description of Reform UK absolutely nails why they lost the by-election

For the first time ever, Plaid Cymru has beaten Labour in the Senedd constituency of Caerphilly.

Former local councillor Lindsay Whittle romped to power in a by-election with a record voter turnout, comfortably pushing Reform UK into second place, and previous holders Labour into a very distant third.

Plaid have won a massive victory in the Caerphilly by-election beating Reform comfortably. The Labour vote has totally collapsed. It seems that in Caerphilly more people feared those who oppose immigration than the immigrants themselves. pic.twitter.com/zb6YouU0xM — Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) October 24, 2025

Reform had called on the big guns to come out for their candidate, Llŷr Powell, and were practically counting their chickens.

Today is the day to end 100 years of Labour rule in Caerphilly. pic.twitter.com/wXDtFWEsFt — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 23, 2025

Powell’s face at the count said all that needed to be said.

What a photo. pic.twitter.com/bTBVycQe6r — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) October 24, 2025

Break out the tiny violins.

Despite throwing Tice, Anderson and Farage at Caerphilly, Reform lost. Maybe the Welsh don't like privately educated entitled lying grifters or brainless morons. pic.twitter.com/l4C686g38X — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 24, 2025

The moment Farage realised Indian trollbots can’t actually vote. pic.twitter.com/f9vegyJ7KU — Florence Lox (@floboflo) October 24, 2025

Breaking: Caerphilly Reform voters take to the streets in protest at result: pic.twitter.com/BX7eyT6GBu — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 24, 2025

Who could have guessed that sending a load of English nationalists to tell Welsh people how to vote would end in defeat? https://t.co/HfyKtPHKbl — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2025

Politics Joe spoke to a local man who summed up Reform’s loss.

"I don't think Reform have got any interest in what goes on around here. They're just a load of multimillionaires from England." This Caerphilly man spells out why Nigel Farage didn't win the by-election. pic.twitter.com/vUmQdgyu5F — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 24, 2025

“I don’t think Reform have got any interest in what goes on round here. They’re just a load of multimillionaires from England.”

Let’s dive straight into the reactions.

1.

Yes, we all see them REFORM for what they truly are. Some of us stand against them, while others refrain because they believe that supporting fascist Reform somehow gives them control over their own circumstances. Caerphilly recognized this wasn't true and made the right choice. — Sharon❤️ #YourParty (@K4rmaRules) October 24, 2025

2.

Refreshing to hear a normal person from around these parts speak with some common sense https://t.co/EeryxEL9ZG — Jordan (@JDaneH94) October 24, 2025

3.

A devastating blow for Farage’s business. The conditions were perfect for a big protest vote in favour of Reform, and it fell flat on its arse. — Peter Morris (@petermorris1878) October 24, 2025

4.

King https://t.co/0nliqjHni8 — Satchel David Da Silva (@DavidSatchel) October 24, 2025

5.

I fucking love the Welsh https://t.co/gfedd3Rz5k — Rory Hamilton (@rory_hamiltonnn) October 24, 2025

6.

"They're just a load of multimillionaires from England…Walking around with their suits on." https://t.co/aL7m15wMRT — Richard Williams /|\ (@TwrchIwrch) October 24, 2025

7.

Caerphilly man is right. — Inevitable Muttley (@sniggeringdog) October 24, 2025

8.

That’s about the rightest anyone has ever been about anything in the history of the world. — Peter III (@Petertheneat) October 24, 2025

9.

10.

This guy is really really fucking smart. He's is BANG ON THE MONEY. just listen to what he gas to say, it's exactly how I feel. — Jarviboy0208 (@jarviboy1974uk) October 24, 2025

11.

This is what cuts through to the electorate, Nigel Farage = Brexit. He’s name will always by synonymous with our withdrawal from the EU. — Lee (@LJ80s2) October 24, 2025

12.

This guy just restored my faith in humanity — Ant (@Baylonious) October 24, 2025

To sum up …

Genuinely likely the most succinct political analysis you’ll get today of why Farage failed to take Caerphilly: Too many have seen through his “stop the boats” distractions as his multimillionaire backers take so much of the national wealth that workers’ lives are blighted. https://t.co/Oo3V1Er37W — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) October 24, 2025

