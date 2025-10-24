Politics Plaid Cymru Reform UK Wales

This Caerphilly man’s perfect description of Reform UK absolutely nails why they lost the by-election

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2025

For the first time ever, Plaid Cymru has beaten Labour in the Senedd constituency of Caerphilly.

Former local councillor Lindsay Whittle romped to power in a by-election with a record voter turnout, comfortably pushing Reform UK into second place, and previous holders Labour into a very distant third.

Reform had called on the big guns to come out for their candidate, Llŷr Powell, and were practically counting their chickens.

Powell’s face at the count said all that needed to be said.

Break out the tiny violins.

Politics Joe spoke to a local man who summed up Reform’s loss.

“I don’t think Reform have got any interest in what goes on round here. They’re just a load of multimillionaires from England.”

Let’s dive straight into the reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To sum up …

READ MORE

Nigel Farage fans were asked why they vote Reform UK without mentioning immigration and the furious responses spoke volumes

Source Politics Joe Image Screengrab