Mariella Frostrup’s epic takedown of Nadine Dorries and Reform UK was magnificently done and it’s an important, essential watch

To BBC1’s Question Time now, where former Conservative culture secretary turned Nigel Farage groupie Nadine Dorries was among the panelists doing, it’s fair to say, a not entirely impressive job.

Also among the panellists was journalist, broadcaster and much else besides Mariella Frostrup, who we mention because of this magnificent two-minute takedown of Dorries and her new favourite party, their attitude towards immigration and how they have been able to dominate the debate about people coming to the UK.

And it wasn’t just magnificently done – although it was – it is also an important, essential two minute watch.

Mariella Frostrup, “I just don’t know when we started dehumanising people to the extent that we do now” >Huge clap< *In response to Nadine Dorries’s long rant on leaving the ECHR and using the Royal Navy to address Farage’s Brexit Small Boats Arrivals* “I find it really… pic.twitter.com/snIYRktE0O — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 23, 2025

Vote Frostrup.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

1.

Huge applause from audience when Mariella Frostrup said “it’s a shame we’re allowing Reform to set the tone & the agenda when we talk about illegal immigrants” #BBCQT — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 23, 2025

2.

Thank you @mariellaf1 for speaking up for refugee women.

I’ve met so many women who, as you say, have experienced violence and need a place of safety – who are now being treated like rubbish.

This dehumanisation has to end. https://t.co/ZagFPgDqOu — Natasha Walter (@Natasha_Walter) October 23, 2025

3.

Dougal from the Magic Roundabout would defeat Dorries in a debate. Well done Mariella for a common sense out down of Dorries, Farage and the entire shitshow of Яeform. — HRH BerkshireFX (@BerkshireFX) October 24, 2025

4.

Dear @mariellaf1 thank you for being the adult in the room. Your response shut down the vapid, bile-inflected, hate politics of the Powellite Brexit Bodecia from hell. ✊ — African, Caribbean and Asian Lawyers For Justice (@BameFor) October 24, 2025

5.

It’s a real joy seeing an intelligent woman, Mariella Frostrup, completely tearing Nadine Dorries to pieces. #BBCQT — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 23, 2025

6.

Yeah – so here @mariellaf1 doing the job that many broadcasters, anchors and journalists have utterly failed to do when hosting and fawning to Reform people or those who have always dehumanised others like @NadineDorries – thank you so much and please can we all channel Mariella https://t.co/X8I2FrUwNl — Saleyha Ahsan (@SaleyhaAhsan) October 24, 2025

7.