Mariella Frostrup’s epic takedown of Nadine Dorries and Reform UK was magnificently done and it’s an important, essential watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2025

To BBC1’s Question Time now, where former Conservative culture secretary turned Nigel Farage groupie Nadine Dorries was among the panelists doing, it’s fair to say, a not entirely impressive job.

Also among the panellists was journalist, broadcaster and much else besides Mariella Frostrup, who we mention because of this magnificent two-minute takedown of Dorries and her new favourite party, their attitude towards immigration and how they have been able to dominate the debate about people coming to the UK.

And it wasn’t just magnificently done – although it was – it is also an important, essential two minute watch.

Vote Frostrup.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

