Politics Nadine Dorries Question Time Reform UK

Nadine Dorries told Question Time she knew how to ‘stop the boats’ and then fell at the very first hurdle – 13 responses that surely say it all

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2025

To Question Time now, where former culture minister and Conservative MP turned Reform UK-er Nadine Dorries was proudly declaring that Nigel Farage’s party was the only one capable of stopping the boats.

Both Labour and the Tories – fair play to Dorries, she knows all about the Tories – had failed miserably, she said, and the first thing Reform would do would be to leave the European Court of Human Rights.

Do go on, Nadine, urged her fellow panellist Stephen Kinnock. And it’s fair to say it wasn’t a pretty sight.

The audience’s reaction surely said it all. As did all these people.

