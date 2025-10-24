Nadine Dorries told Question Time she knew how to ‘stop the boats’ and then fell at the very first hurdle – 13 responses that surely say it all

Politics Nadine Dorries Question Time Reform UK

To Question Time now, where former culture minister and Conservative MP turned Reform UK-er Nadine Dorries was proudly declaring that Nigel Farage’s party was the only one capable of stopping the boats.

Both Labour and the Tories – fair play to Dorries, she knows all about the Tories – had failed miserably, she said, and the first thing Reform would do would be to leave the European Court of Human Rights.

Do go on, Nadine, urged her fellow panellist Stephen Kinnock. And it’s fair to say it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Nadine Dorries – Reform are the only party with a plan.

Cue audience laughter.

Stephen kinnock then quizzes Nadine who’s response In greeted with more laughter.#bbcqt #newsnight pic.twitter.com/VxRAmX4FJz — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 23, 2025

The audience’s reaction surely said it all. As did all these people.

Things you love to see. This #bbcqt audience are laughing at Reform and Nadine Dorries.pic.twitter.com/lhFTqadrco — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) October 23, 2025

‘Help or hinder is irrelevant’.

What planet is she on? — TallyCat (@TallyCat8) October 23, 2025

What a great advert to never vote Reform — Charlie (@charb009) October 23, 2025

Please tell me she joined reform to destroy them from the inside. — Just a dog driving a car (@judderman1985) October 23, 2025

Nadine Dorries waffling on about 46 immigrants out and 1 returned like it’s the biggest catastrophe ever.

She then goes on about Reform being the best party to tackle this and the audience sniggers and laughs in disbelief It’s delightful watching how ridiculous she sounds! The… pic.twitter.com/sKBcpb8xtt — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 23, 2025

