They’ve reduced the chocolate content of Club and Penguin biscuits, and Garron Noone is absolutely raging (NSFW)

We’re all well aware that TikTok star Garron Noone likes his biscuits. One of the first times he went viral was when he reacted to the UK’s ‘worst biscuit list’, which – to be fair – was absolute nonsense.

After news broke that Club and Penguin biscuit bars now contain so little cocoa that they can’t be classed as chocolate, Garron took to TikTok once more to rant about biscuits. It contains very NSFW language. Of course.

“I always thought chocolate would be there for me, but it too has betrayed me. Society has fallen.”

TikTok users were on the same page.

1.

Thank God you’re still delicious cos our biscuits aren’t.

Mandyn

2.

I blame Jamie Oliver. First the turkey twizzlers, now me choccy.

alecm.w

3.

This is a good reason to open with hollering.



4.

Chocolate is now leaving us in the worst of times.

Jordan.thekind

5.





6.

If you like a lot of chocolate on your biscuit …oh.

this mum jewellery

7.

This is lowkey checking me out.

Gemma D

8.

I can physically taste the palm oil. It literally tastes like crayons.

Jade Hall

9.

Nooooo don’t take our chocolate. We have such little pleasure in life.

Amy-Jayne Mac

10.

What’s the point in donating blood now? I only went for the club bars.

Kingoftheboxfort

11.

Honey, you haven’t finished your chocolate coloured, caramel adjacent, aspartame sweetened, recycled chip grease bar.

Mr Eman

12.

Capitalism is destroying everything, bro.

etherealplanes

GunnerSon had an important question.

So are they reducing the price if it’s not a chocolate bar?

As if that weren’t bad enough, this happened …

Why do bad things happen to good people?

