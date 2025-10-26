Life MAGA sexism

This sexist Maga pastor got his knickers in a twist about a woman’s leggings, and it was a self-own visible from the Moon

October 26th, 2025

We cross now to Twitter, where we find Dale Partridge, a so-called pastor and the founder of something called Manhood.org, which describes its mission as –

“A one-year program for men to build wealth, love their families, and leave a godly legacy.”

Interesting priorities for a pastor.

You may remember Dale from such classics as –

‘Men, unless you’re disabled, sick, or gay, your wife should not be driving the car when you go out together.’

and –

‘In a Christian marriage, a wife should vote according to her husband’s direction. He is the head and they are one.’

Both of which give us an unwelcome peep into the mind of Dale Partridge.

He recently took to the internet to complain about the outfit of a member of staff in a sandwich shop he visited with his family. Brace yourself.

Today, my family went on a family trip to Flagstaff. We walked into a quaint sandwich shop, and a young woman approached to take our order. She was wearing a sports bra and crack-sucking leggings. It was the kind of outfit our grandmothers would see as lingerie. Had I not been with my family, I would have said something like, “Ma'am, do you not know how inappropriate your outfit is? Are you not ashamed to be wearing that in public?” So, when I got home, I wrote the owner. This won’t change until we make it change. Make sin shameful again. Remember, shame pushes people to see their need for forgiveness—in Christ.

There was more.

My wife just told me she was wearing a cross necklace.

Oh no. Not a cross necklace as well as the ‘crack-sucking leggings’.

It raised an issue.

That wasn’t the only thing people had to say about his combination red flag and self-own. Let’s take a look.

