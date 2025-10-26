This sexist Maga pastor got his knickers in a twist about a woman’s leggings, and it was a self-own visible from the Moon

Life MAGA sexism

We cross now to Twitter, where we find Dale Partridge, a so-called pastor and the founder of something called Manhood.org, which describes its mission as –

“A one-year program for men to build wealth, love their families, and leave a godly legacy.”

Interesting priorities for a pastor.

You may remember Dale from such classics as –

‘Men, unless you’re disabled, sick, or gay, your wife should not be driving the car when you go out together.’

and –

‘In a Christian marriage, a wife should vote according to her husband’s direction. He is the head and they are one.’

Both of which give us an unwelcome peep into the mind of Dale Partridge.

He recently took to the internet to complain about the outfit of a member of staff in a sandwich shop he visited with his family. Brace yourself.

There was more.

Oh no. Not a cross necklace as well as the ‘crack-sucking leggings’.

It raised an issue.

She was wearing a cross, and you only noticed her ass. Maybe some introspection is in order. — Estella (@ArchLuminous) October 24, 2025

That wasn’t the only thing people had to say about his combination red flag and self-own. Let’s take a look.

1.

Here's Dale idea of how women should dress Right Dale? Also barefoot and pregnant? pic.twitter.com/FjAN4OGnjB — Marcus Fidelicus (@MarcusFidelicus) October 23, 2025

2.

Married man can’t stop staring at a random woman’s ass, writes a letter about it https://t.co/LfNbz3qVIo — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) October 24, 2025

3.

Trying to get a woman fired because he got too horny in a sandwich shop https://t.co/hKvA6kMRAW — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 24, 2025

4.

Imagine thinking Jesus would want you to publicly shame a young woman trying to earn a paycheck at a sandwich shop.

You didn’t say anything to her face, but you did go home and write to her boss to potentially jeopardize her job. Then posted about it online calling her clothing… — Poppy Moons (@MissionPoppy) October 23, 2025

5.

Loser is triggered by leggings, news at eleven. https://t.co/JUfOnDgyZd — Yvette d’Entremont (@thescibabe.bsky.social) (@TheSciBabe) October 24, 2025

6.

Not your business, god botherer. You want that sort of control over women? Move to Afghanistan or Iran. You're no different than the Taliban, except you want the US to turn into The Handmaid's Tale. Essentially, you're a misogynistic git. And not very intelligent. — Just Mr Jacob (@justmrjacob) October 23, 2025

7.

your wife doesn’t mind you gawking at other women?

at least have some respect for your kids ffs — Atheist Girl (@iamAtheistGirl) October 25, 2025

8.

This dude in front of his wife and children https://t.co/xOiUFtnHm6 pic.twitter.com/kUIIy2sSBC — Wade III (@kentookal) October 24, 2025

9.