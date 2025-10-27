Donald Trump’s cringe-inducing dance moves the second he landed in Malaysia got all the mockery they deserved – 17 busting comebacks

Politics dance fail donald trump malaysia

Can Donald Trump do anything right? He doesn’t know how to tell the truth. He can’t speak respectfully to women. He won’t answer questions from anyone in the media who doesn’t kiss his ass. And he DEFINITELY can’t dance.

Here is the visual proof.

Wtf is this pic.twitter.com/cCR37LYMQb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 26, 2025

That’s the leader of the free world dancing like a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em robot being operated by a tired toddler. This was the first impression the President of the United States made upon landing on foreign soil. This is like an embarrassing dad jumping on the dance floor of his daughter’s first middle school dance.

The entire country was mortified.

1.

An international embarrassment. — joan o’reilly (@joan8904) October 26, 2025

2.

pic.twitter.com/VOOu0joWdv — Donny Der Führer The Conmander in Thief (@FUQ_tRUmpty) October 26, 2025

3.

This isn’t an old stripper that refuses to retire. This is histories most embarrassing President humiliating us 10 seconds after landing in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/Q9zXVxix45 — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 26, 2025

4.

Question: Wtf is this? Answer: Vascular dementia. — Former Republican (@Sjacobs2020) October 26, 2025

5.

6.

a senile old man trying to dance — ฿Ʉ₣₣₳ŁᏫɈᏫ₦ (@BuffaloJon1) October 26, 2025

7.

It’s the pedophile diaper dance. — FactsMatter (@VotesBlue2) October 26, 2025

8.

He can barely walk — Ben ✈️ Hook ‘em (@wdwooderson) October 26, 2025

9.

Grampy on a field trip from the rest home. This is the man who will kill us all. A willing participant & greedy shill for the destruction of America, if he lives that long. A distraction from Project 2025 & its diabolical planners & promoters. — Lisa Foster (@xmainer1) October 26, 2025

10.

He thinks they’re doing his dance for him, because he’s a narcissistic buffoon. — Paul Herzog (@PDHerzog) October 26, 2025

11.

My disappointment the mcdonald’s hasn’t done its job. — Sarah will block a bitch (@gimponastick) October 26, 2025

12.

The Cankle Shuffle — Sconnie23 (@sconnie23) October 26, 2025

13.

Drunk uncle at a wedding — Debbie Parkes (@DebbieParkes3) October 26, 2025

14.

Thats the ” I sellout America name your price” dance — aaron (@aaron9221276384) October 26, 2025

15.

The community double jerk, led by the Chief Jerk. — Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) October 26, 2025

16.

An embarrassment with (stolen) riches. — Randy Ghoulman (@RandyShulman) October 26, 2025

17.

Looks like the dance my grandma does at her memory care residence during their music class. — avery wayde‍♀️✌ (@averyvotes) October 26, 2025

Source: Twitter @WUTangKids