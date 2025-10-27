Politics dance fail donald trump malaysia

Donald Trump’s cringe-inducing dance moves the second he landed in Malaysia got all the mockery they deserved – 17 busting comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 27th, 2025

Can Donald Trump do anything right? He doesn’t know how to tell the truth. He can’t speak respectfully to women. He won’t answer questions from anyone in the media who doesn’t kiss his ass. And he DEFINITELY can’t dance.

Here is the visual proof.

That’s the leader of the free world dancing like a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em robot being operated by a tired toddler. This was the first impression the President of the United States made upon landing on foreign soil. This is like an embarrassing dad jumping on the dance floor of his daughter’s first middle school dance.

The entire country was mortified.

Source: Twitter @WUTangKids